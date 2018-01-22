medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Higher HIV-1 Genetic Diversity in Vaginal Tract than Blood at Initial Infections

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  January 22, 2018 at 5:05 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetic diversity of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) is seen to be higher in the vaginal tract than in the bloodstream during early infection of HIV1. The study also supports the existence of a genetic bottleneck between the vaginal tract and the bloodstream. The findings of the study are published in PLOS Pathogens.
Higher HIV-1 Genetic Diversity in Vaginal Tract than Blood at Initial Infections
Higher HIV-1 Genetic Diversity in Vaginal Tract than Blood at Initial Infections

When HIV-1 is transmitted from a man to a woman via intercourse, it must penetrate and infect various vaginal layers before reaching the blood. Previous research has shown that, within a patient, systemic infection is usually established by a single genetic variant of HIV-1 in the blood. However, scientists hypothesize, the vaginal tract may initially harbor a genetically diverse HIV-1 population that is then filtered down to a single variant along the path to the blood stream.

To better understand this potential genetic bottleneck, Katja Klein of the University of Western Ontario, Canada, and colleagues conducted the first study to compare HIV-1 genetic diversity between the vaginal tract and the blood in newly infected people. They collected and applied next-generation deep sequencing to HIV-1 viruses isolated from the vaginal tract and blood plasma of 75 Ugandan and Zimbabwean women within seven months of infection.

This analysis revealed that each patient's vaginal tract generally harbored a diverse range of HIV-1 genetic variants (a mean of 5.7), while the blood had much lower genetic diversity (a mean of 1.7 variants). These results held true regardless of a patient's HIV-1 subtype, use of hormonal contraceptives, or number of sex acts or partners.

All samples in the study were collected at least one month after initial infection, and the authors acknowledge the possibility that genetic diversity in the vaginal tract may have arisen post-infection. However, they point out that this is unlikely, given that similar diversification was not seen in the blood stream.

These findings present new evidence in support of the idea that a genetic bottleneck winnows out many genetic variants of HIV-1 between the vaginal tract and the blood during early infection. This could improve understanding of the transmission process, thereby informing efforts to develop vaccines and other therapies to prevent against HIV-1 infection.

"As observed with many infectious pathogens and diseases, our mucosal layers have evolved to produce protective molecules, accommodate good microbes and keep the bad ones out of our blood stream," the authors explain. "Obtaining samples from the female genital tract in cases of new HIV infection will always be difficult but these studies could be crucial in understanding the design and efficacy of HIV vaccines and other prevention strategies."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

HIV Infection can be Suppressed by Anti-inflammatory Drugs

HIV Infection can be Suppressed by Anti-inflammatory Drugs

FDA approved anti-inflammatory drugs may have a positive impact on the HIV infected cells and their reservoir.

Understanding HIV Transmission and Social Contextual Factors

Understanding HIV Transmission and Social Contextual Factors

Understanding the connection between HIV transmission and contextual social and structural factors can lead to better intervention programs.

Antibodies Show Effectiveness for HIV Prevention

Antibodies Show Effectiveness for HIV Prevention

Combinations of three broadly neutralizing antibodies have yielded promising results in animal models of HIV prevention.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an oasis in the desert for women in the throes of menopause.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Thalassemia Genetics and Stem Cells Hormone Replacement Therapy Uterine Cancer Christianson Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important types determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...