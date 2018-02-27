medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

High School Behavior Predicts Income and Occupational Success Later in Life

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2018 at 12:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Being a responsible student, showing an interest in school and having fewer problems with reading and writing were all associated with greater educational attainment and finding a more prestigious job both 11 years and 50 years after high school regardless of IQ, parental income, revealed new study.
High School Behavior Predicts Income and Occupational Success Later in Life
High School Behavior Predicts Income and Occupational Success Later in Life

"Educational researchers, political scientists and economists are increasingly interested in the traits and skills that parents, teachers and schools should foster in children to enhance chances of success later in life," said lead author Marion Spengler, PhD, of the University of Tübingen. "Our research found that specific behaviors in high school have long-lasting effects for one's later life."

The research was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Spengler and her coauthors analyzed data collected by the American Institutes for Research from 346,660 U.S. high school students in 1960, along with follow-up data from 81,912 of those students 11 years later and 1,952 of them 50 years later. The initial high school phase measured a variety of student behaviors and attitudes as well as personality traits, cognitive abilities, parental socioeconomic status and demographic factors. The follow-up surveys measured overall educational attainment, income and occupational prestige.

These factors were also all associated with higher income at the 50-year mark. Most effects remained even when researchers controlled for parental socioeconomic status, cognitive ability and other broad personality traits such as conscientiousness.

While the findings weren't necessarily surprising, Spengler noted how reliably specific behaviors people showed in school were able to predict later success.

Further analysis of the data suggested that much of the effect could be explained by overall educational achievement, according to Spengler.

"This study highlights the possibility that certain behaviors at crucial periods could have long-term consequences for a person's life," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 - 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Inattention In Kids Bring Down Their Grades

Inattention In Kids Bring Down Their Grades

Inattention could have significant adverse effects on the academic performance of children with normal intellectual ability.

WHO Downgrades The Use Of Tamiflu

WHO Downgrades The Use Of Tamiflu

In 2010, Tamiflu (oseltamivir) was added to WHO's list of essential medications, but it was found that it had no beneficial effects in treating influenza.

Marijuana Use Linked to Lower Grades Among School Students

Marijuana Use Linked to Lower Grades Among School Students

High school students who smoke marijuana regularly were found to show poorer school performance, finds study.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...