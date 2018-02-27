medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Here's What causes Acute Flaccid Myelitis

by Hannah Joy on  February 27, 2018 at 5:32 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) was discovered to be the most likely cause of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). AFM is a rare illness that affects the nervous system of children.
Here's What causes Acute Flaccid Myelitis
Here's What causes Acute Flaccid Myelitis

The research was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The widespread outbreak of the respiratory virus in 2014 and 2016, which was accompanied by increased cases of AFM, suggests a need for better preparation for the disease's possible return in 2018 and beyond.

The team of doctors and scientists were from the U.S. and Europe led by Kevin Messacar, MD, an infectious disease specialist from Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado).

"What started as a mystery illness that was causing sudden paralysis in children is now much better understood," said Dr. Messacar. "Accumulated evidence which supports Enterovirus D68 as a likely cause of acute flaccid myelitis will advance prevention and treatment efforts."

The published study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases is the culmination of approximately three years of scientific research to better understand this condition.

The rapid progress is in part due to a unique partnership on Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus, in which the front-line clinicians were able to move extremely quickly from clinical observation and alerting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to laboratory studies to investigate the relationship between EV-D68 and AFM.

As a major referral center for the seven-state region, Children's Colorado doctors not only recognized the first cluster of this disease in 2014, but also were able to study the virus with colleagues from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, including Ken Tyler, MD, an expert in neurovirology and chair of the department of neurology.

"When cases came into the hospital, I was able to use current samples to inject the virus into lab research mice," said Dr. Tyler. "This laboratory model allowed us to quickly study how the virus infects the spinal cord and will help us test which treatments will be most beneficial for patients."

In addition to the multitude of cases of EV-D68 and associated AFM that were observed in patients from across the U.S. in 2014 and 2016, this condition now has been documented across the world in 14 countries and on six continents.

As such, Dr. Messacar is working with collaborators to improve awareness, enhance surveillance and pursue investigations to guide new approaches to prevention and treatment.

"Our work has been driven and continues to be inspired by the patients and families affected by this illness. Their participation in these research efforts will no doubt help children for years to come," said Dr. Messacar.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Dangerous Food Additives

Dangerous Food Additives

Find out how food additives for almost every food that you consume come with danger signals and make way into your food and impact your health.

Antibody Therapy To Detect Disease Progression of Alzheimer's, Nervous Disorders

Antibody Therapy To Detect Disease Progression of Alzheimer's, Nervous Disorders

Administering HJ8.5 antibody increased the detectable levels of tau protein in the serum of patients with neurodegenerative disorders.

RNA Binding Protein may Contribute to Nervous Disorders

RNA Binding Protein may Contribute to Nervous Disorders

Misplacement of TDP-43 in nerve cells is a hallmark of ALS and other neurological disorders and correcting its location can restore nerve cell function.

Colombia Declares an End to the Mosquito-Borne Zika Epidemic

Colombia Declares an End to the Mosquito-Borne Zika Epidemic

Colombia declared that its Zika epidemic is over, but warned that the mosquito-borne virus would continue circulating on a smaller scale.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...