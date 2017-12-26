Hepatitis B Vaccine not received by One Third of U.S HIV Patients

Individuals with HIV infection are at increased risk for hepatitis B virus infection and one third of U.S. HIV patients were found not to be vaccinated for hepatitis B, reveals a new study.





Persons with HIV are at increased risk for hepatitis B virus infection and vaccination is recommended. However, liver-related deaths among HIV patients, in which hepatitis B plays a central role, account for the largest proportion of deaths not related to AIDS.



‘A multifaceted approach is required to eliminate hepatitis B virus infection by increasing vaccination for HIV patients.’



In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) resolved to eliminate HBV infection as a public health threat by 2030. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.











To estimate the prevalence of hepatitis B vaccination among HIV patients and establish a benchmark for the WHO initiatve, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surveyed a nationally representative sample of 18,089 adults receiving HIV medical care who participated in the Medical Monitoring Project during 2009 to 2012.







They found that more than one third of U.S HIV patients had not been vaccinated for hepatitis B. In addition, only 1 in 10 of these vaccination candidates was vaccinated in the course of 1 year of ongoing HIV care.







According to the researchers, meeting goals for hepatitis B elimination will require a multifaceted approach to increasing vaccination of HIV patients.







Particular attention should be focused on increasing vaccination of patients who receive care in private practices and at facilities not funded by the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.











