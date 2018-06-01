medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hepatitis B Existed in Humans for Centuries: 16th Century Mummy Confirms

by Hannah Joy on  January 6, 2018 at 4:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) was found to be existing in humans for centuries. The DNA analysis from the remains of a 16th-century mummy of a small boy has confirmed it, reveals a new study.
Hepatitis B Existed in Humans for Centuries: 16th Century Mummy Confirms
Hepatitis B Existed in Humans for Centuries: 16th Century Mummy Confirms

HBV is a deadly viral infection that attacks the liver, can cause both acute and chronic disease and kills nearly one million people every year.

The findings are based on DNA extracted from the mummified remains of a small child buried in the Basilica of Saint Domenico Maggiore in Naples, Italy.

Previous analysis of the 450-year old mummified remains, which did not include DNA testing suggested that the child was infected with Variola virus, or smallpox.

Using advanced sequencing techniques, researchers now suggest that the child was actually infected by HBV, throwing light on the evolution of the disease.

"These data emphasise the importance of molecular approaches to help identify the presence of key pathogens in the past, enabling us to better constrain the time they may have infected humans," said lead investigator Hendrik Poinar, an evolutionary geneticist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada.

While viruses often evolve very rapidly, this ancient strain of HBV has changed little over the last 450 years and that the evolution of this virus is complex, the researchers noted, in the paper published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Over 350 million people living today have chronic HBV infections while approximately one-third of the global population has been infected at some point in their lives, emphasizing the importance of studying ancient viruses.

"The more we understand about the behaviour of past pandemics and outbreaks, the greater our understanding of how modern pathogens might work and spread, and this information will ultimately help in their control," Poinar stated.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

HBV Screening

HBV Screening

Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Targeted Hepatitis B Virus Screening Effective in Prevention of Liver Disease

Targeted Hepatitis B Virus Screening Effective in Prevention of Liver Disease

A community-based hepatitis B virus screening effort found that targeted outreach to Asian American populations can identify groups at high risk for infection.

Songbird Fossils Reveal That Hepatitis B Virus may be Over 19-mn-year-old

Songbird Fossils Reveal That Hepatitis B Virus may be Over 19-mn-year-old

Biologists at The University of Texas at Arlington were able to locate fragments of the modern Hepatitis B virus inside genomes of songbirds , enabling a clue as to how old they could be.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Needlestick Injuries

Needlestick Injuries

A needlestick injury is a common occupational hazard that occurs when the skin has been pierced by a needle or a sharp object.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Hepatitis B Virus Silent Killer Diseases Liver Aplastic Anemia HBV Screening Hepatitis Needlestick Injuries Hepatitis Diet Recommendations 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...