medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Heart Disease Prevalence Relates to Internet Search Patterns

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 5, 2018 at 12:31 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Common heart disease symptoms can be closely related to search engine queries along with geographic and seasonal trends, according to a new research at the American College of Cardiology's 67th Annual Scientific Session.
Heart Disease Prevalence Relates to Internet Search Patterns
Heart Disease Prevalence Relates to Internet Search Patterns

Past research has used internet search data to gain insights into the spread of infectious disease. This new study is among the first to focus on searches relevant to heart disease, including terms that may signal symptoms of a heart attack.

"On an individual level, this study shows that people are not just searching for routine symptoms but symptoms that can be life-threatening," said Conor Senecal, MD, resident physician at Mayo Clinic and the study's lead author. "It suggests that what's presented to them online can have real-world impacts on their health."

The study focused on search trends and hospitalization data related to coronary heart disease, the most common type of heart disease and the leading cause of death in the U.S. Caused by the buildup of plaque in the arteries that supply blood to the heart, coronary heart disease can lead to chronic chest pain, heart attacks and other heart problems.

To track search queries, scientists analyzed how frequently people in the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia used Google to search for chest pain, chest discomfort, chest pressure or angina (a medical term for chest pain) between 2012 and 2017. State-by-state Medicare beneficiary data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was used to track coronary heart disease hospitalizations.

The study focused on two questions. The first was whether the geographic distribution of relevant search queries reflected the geographic distribution of heart disease hospitalizations. On that question, scientists found a strong correlation (0.8 on a scale from -1 to 1, with scores above 0.7 being considered a strong correlation) between the search queries and hospitalizations on a state-by-state basis. In general, this indicates that people living in states with higher rates of heart disease hospitalizations search for symptoms more frequently, scientists said.

The second question focused on whether the timing of relevant search queries reflected the seasonal trends in heart disease hospitalizations. Past research has shown that coronary heart disease hospitalizations peak in the winter months and drop in the summer. In this study, scientists found relevant search queries tracked relatively well with seasonal trends, with significant spikes in the winter and dips in the summer in the U.S. and U.K. In Australia, search queries peaked in the Southern Hemisphere autumn and dipped in the spring, aligning with previous research on Australia's seasonal heart disease trends.

According to scientists, the results show that the use of the internet to investigate heart symptoms is widespread across many regions and suggest that search trends can be a useful resource for tracking heart disease over time and in different regions.

"It's very expensive and burdensomei to do well-done epidemiological studies," Senecal said. "Search data is an imperfect tool, but it may be able to provide some hints or clues into issues that could be further researched with more rigorous methods. It basically provides a cheap and easy way to take a first look at interesting questions."

The study did not investigate whether internet searches led more people to visit the hospital after experiencing heart symptoms.

"It's crucial moving forward that large search providers and public health officials work together to provide accurate information for these conditions through internet-based search," Senecal said. "Patients should seek out reputable resources and, if they have any concerns, contact a physician."

Senecal will present the study, "Temporal and Geographic Correlation between Coronary Artery Disease Prevalence and Search Engine Queries," on Saturday, March 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET in Poster Hall A/B.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Migraines Can Increase Risk of Heart Attack, Heart Disease

Migraines Can Increase Risk of Heart Attack, Heart Disease

Migraine sufferers, especially women might be at risk of heart attack, heart disease. Migraines could be considered a risk factor for heart diseases.

Understanding Heart and Heart Diseases

Understanding Heart and Heart Diseases

Physically active individuals can also be affected by heart diseases. Modern non-invasive examinations using state-of-the-art imaging technology can reduce such risks.

Low Birth Weight Kids at Higher Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes

Low Birth Weight Kids at Higher Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes

Low birth weight increases the risk of diabetes, cognitive difficulties and cardiovascular disease later in life.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Restless Legs Syndrome Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...