medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

You can be Fat and Still be ‘Fit’

by Hannah Joy on  February 13, 2018 at 8:07 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Individuals with severe obesity or a BMI greater than 40 can be physically fit and healthy
  • Individuals with severe obesity are more likely to develop high blood pressure, glucose, and triglycerides if their fitness level is lower than 20 percent
  • The above-mentioned risk factors can be avoided if individuals have an 80 percent of fitness level
Individuals with severe obesity or those with a BMI greater than 40 can be physically fit and healthy, reveals a new study.
You can be Fat and Still be ‘Fit’
You can be Fat and Still be ‘Fit’

Can an overweight individual be fit and healthy? That's the question the research team at York University's Faculty of Health tried answering in their new study, which reveals that physical activity can be equally important, perhaps even more than just weight for people living with severe obesity.

The study was led by Jennifer Kuk, associate professor in York University's School of Kinesiology and Health Science, and collaborator Dr. Sean Wharton, MD, medical director of the Wharton Medical Clinic and adjunct professor at York University.

Fat but Fit

Individuals with severe obesity who are fit have a similar health profile to those who weigh significantly less than them.

This study aimed to analyze the benefits of cardiorespiratory fitness on cardiovascular health in the population with mild to severe obesity.

The results revealed that individuals with even severe obesity or those with a BMI greater than 40 could be physically fit and healthy.

"Obesity is only related to worse health in individuals who were unfit. We know that once you get beyond a BMI of 40, the risk of cardiovascular conditions increases exponentially so this study shows that having a high fitness level is still beneficial and it reinforces the importance of fitness," said Kuk.

Kuk said that exercising for about 150 minutes every week, according to physical activity guidelines can reduce less than half a pound of weight loss. However, this amount of exercise can bring about drastic improvements in health for those individuals with severe obesity.

"You have to disconnect the body weight from the importance of fitness. You can get fit without losing weight and have health benefits," said Kuk.

The data was collected from 853 Canadian patients who were attending Wharton Medical weight management clinics, Southern Ontario.

These patients completed a clinical exam including fasting blood glucose levels and a maximal treadmill stress test.

The amount of fitness required to achieve health benefits was far less than what is usually thought by most individuals.

Benefits of Exercise can outweigh Health Effects of severe Obesity

The results revealed that most significant health benefits come from avoiding the lowest 20 percent of fitness levels, which means that 80 percent of people can be fit enough to get health benefits.

In this study, 41 percent of participants with mild obesity were found to have high fitness levels. On the other hand, 25 percent and 11 percent of the participants with moderate and severe obesity were also found to have high fitness.

Individuals with severe obesity are more likely at the risk of developing high blood pressure, glucose, and triglycerides if their fitness level is in the lowest 20 percent. However, these risk factors were found to be uncommon if they had an 80 percent of fitness level.

In previous studies, less physical activity is required to improve health when compared to losing weight. However, this is the first research study that suggests that physical activity is more important for individuals with severe obesity.

Wharton says, "In my practice, I see many patients who are looking for different results. There are some patients that want to significantly improve their health and others that are only looking for an aesthetic goal. When it comes to health, this study reinforces the notion that people don't need to lose weight to be healthy."

Benefits of Exercise

Exercise is any physical activity, which enhances the overall fitness of the body. A good balance between a healthy diet and exercise for maintaining fitness and a life free of diseases need to be maintained.

Regular exercise helps increase muscle strength. A healthy body houses a sound mind, which in turn, gives one an optimistic approach to life.

Moderate but regular aerobic exercises such as walking, swimming, gardening, and dancing can help obese individuals lose weight, provided that it does not exceed their cardiovascular capacity as well as muscle strengthening, bone strengthening and stretching.

Regular exercise reduces the demand for medication by 20% in people with diabetes and checking the blood glucose levels before and after exercise can be a motivator to continue the exercise regimen.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Obesity Prolongs Life For Men With Metastatic Melanoma

Obesity Prolongs Life For Men With Metastatic Melanoma

Men with metastatic melanoma have a better survival rate if they are obese as they respond better to immunotherapy.

Obesity can Lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young People

Obesity can Lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young People

Screening for obesity and other common cardiovascular risk factors is important to prevent sudden cardiac arrest at a younger age.

Spiked Canadian Obesity Rate may Lead to Higher Cancer Burden

Spiked Canadian Obesity Rate may Lead to Higher Cancer Burden

Reducing the number of overweight and obese Canadians could potentially prevent a lot of cancer cases by 2042.

Eating Nuts Regularly can Stave Off Obesity Risk

Eating Nuts Regularly can Stave Off Obesity Risk

People who regularly eat nuts or consume healthy snack were found to have a five percent lower risk of carrying extra pounds, compared to those who did not.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Cholesterol Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...