World Rare Disease Day is marked on the last day of February each year to raise awareness about rare diseases

This is a platform to bring together clinicians, researchers, pharma and biotech, policy makers and governments

Rare diseases or orphan diseases, are neglected with no treatment or drugs available

What is Rare Disease Day?

World Rare Disease Day is marked on the last day of February each year to raise awareness about rare diseases. This is a platform to bring together clinicians, researchers, pharma and biotech, policy makers and governments. Rare diseases are called so, because of the rarity of occurrence in the population. Also known as orphan diseases, most of these are neglected with no treatment or drugs available. Globally there are 350 million people with rare diseases. There are totally 7000 rare diseases and counting. Eighty percent of all rare diseases are genetic caused by gene mutations. Fifty percent of the affected are children. Thirty percent of the affected children will not live beyond the age of 5. Eighty percent of the rare disease groups are affected by 350 rare diseases. Less than five percent of all rare diseases have an FDA-approved treatment.