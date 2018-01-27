World Leprosy Day: Zero Disabilities in Girls and Boys

Leprosy remains a neglected disease, although over 200,000 new cases are diagnosed each year

The disease can be cured with multidrug therapy, if it is detected and treated early

The theme for World Leprosy Day 2018 is "Zero Disabilities in Girls and Boys"

World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday in the month of January. This year, it falls on 28th January. The day aims to raise awareness on leprosy to help prevent disabilities in children. Organizations and charities across the globe aim to raise awareness of this disease that many people believe to be extinct. In 1953, French humanitarian Raoul Follereau chose the last Sunday in January as World Leprosy Day. He dedicated many years to fundraising and helping those affected by leprosy. The theme for World Leprosy Day 2018 is "Zero Disabilities in Girls and Boys."