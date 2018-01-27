World Leprosy Day: Zero Disabilities in Girls and Boys

Highlights:
- Leprosy remains a
neglected disease, although over
200,000 new cases are diagnosed each year
- The disease can
be cured with multidrug therapy, if it is detected and treated early
- The theme for
World Leprosy Day 2018 is "Zero Disabilities in Girls and Boys"
World Leprosy Day is
observed on the last Sunday in the month of January. This year, it falls on 28th January. The day aims to raise awareness on leprosy to help
prevent disabilities in children. Organizations and charities across the globe
aim to raise awareness of this disease that many people
believe to be extinct. In 1953, French humanitarian Raoul Follereau chose the
last Sunday in January as World Leprosy Day. He dedicated many years to
fundraising and helping those affected by leprosy. The theme for World Leprosy
Day 2018 is "Zero Disabilities in Girls and Boys."
Leprosy
was
declared eliminated in
India, a decade ago, however new cases have been found to be highly infectious. About 210,000 new cases of leprosy are diagnosed
each year, and millions of people are living with the disease undiagnosed.
Zero
Disabilities in Girls and Boys
World Leprosy Day 2018
focuses on the target of zero cases of leprosy-related disabilities in
children. Disabilities occur due to a prolonged period of the undiagnosed
disease. Some children who have been recently diagnosed with leprosy already
showed signs of disability.
Statistics show that
there are delays in diagnosis and inaccessibility to high-quality
treatment. Early detection and interventions to prevent disease transmission
are the keys to achieve zero cases of leprosy-related disabilities in children.
According to the World
Health Organization (WHO), the global target of zero child infection by 2020
can be achieved with national programs that boost active case-finding,
strengthen surveillance, and improve contact-tracing and early detection of the
disease.
If leprosy is left
untreated, it can cause severe immunological reactions that lead to disability
and chronic pain. The disease can be cured with multidrug therapy, if it is
detected and treated early.
Facts
and Statistics about Leprosy
- Leprosy is also
known as Hansen's
disease
- In 2016, 214,783
new cases of leprosy were reported, including 12,437 people who had
suffered serious disabilities
- Nearly 19,000
children were diagnosed with Hansen's disease in 2016
- Globally, 2 to 3
million people are living with leprosy-related disabilities
- In 2015, leprosy
affected 212 000 more people globally
- Brazil and
Indonesia have higher cases of leprosy
- About 60% of new
leprosy cases in the world are in India
- A total of 5,004
new leprosy cases were detected in Maharashtra in 2017
About
Leprosy
Leprosy is a bacterial
infection caused by Mycobacterium leprae
, which multiplies
very slowly in the human body. The disease affects the nerves and destroys the
ability to feel pain and injury. Leprosy can damage the skin, peripheral
nerves, the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. Scientists have discovered
that leprosy might have originated in the Far East. Several strains of bacteria
from East Asia belonged to the ancestral lineages of the leprosy bacilli.
Leprosy can be cured
with multidrug therapy, however
the disease prevails in many developing countries. According
to the WHO, the overall number of leprosy cases is declining, however, new cases do not align with global efforts and resources deployed to
interrupt transmission.
The WHO has identified
12 countries where action is critically necessary, these include
India, Brazil, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo,
Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria and the Philippines.
People with leprosy
continue to suffer discrimination. Adults still face social barriers and
children are deprived of education due to the stigma associated with the
disease. Besides eradication of leprosy, WHO's global strategy focuses on
working with governments to end discrimination and stigma associated with the
disease. Discrimination has prevented people from coming forward for diagnosis and treatment for
leprosy, indirectly contributing to disease transmission. Ending discrimination
and stigma associated with leprosy, will help people with the
disease to
seek treatment and prevent transmission.
