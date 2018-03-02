Highlights:
- World Cancer Day takes place every
year on February 4
- The theme
is "We Can. I Can"
- On World Cancer Day, cancer
leaders call for equal access to reduce premature cancer deaths by 25
percent.
World Cancer Day takes place every year on 4th
February. The theme of World Cancer Day 2018 is "We Can. I Can".
World Cancer Day raises
awareness of the millions of people worldwide facing unequal access to cancer
detection, treatment, and care services. With cancer leaders, health
professionals and supporters across the world pushing for urgent action to
reduce the rate of premature cancer deaths globally, the day calls for
diagnostic and treatment access to be prioritized.
Key Cancer Facts
- About 8.8 million people die from
cancer every year
- Cancer is the leading cause of
death worldwide
- One-third of the most common
cancers are preventable by change of lifestyle
- About 65 percent of cancers occur
in low-to-middle income countries
- The total economic expenditure due
to cancer is estimated at approximately US$ 1.16 trillion
The Global Burden
of Cancer
In the world, there are
an estimated 8.8 million deaths from cancer
every year. More than half of all
cancer cases occur in low-income to middle-income countries and approximately
70 percent of cancer-related deaths occur in developing countries.

’
The starkest area of
inequity relates to childhood cancers
. Survival rate of childhood cancer is over 80 percent in high-income countries
and as low as 20 percent in low-income countries.
Inequities are also
acutely experienced in high-income to middle-income countries, particularly
within certain populations, including the indigenous, immigrant, refugee,
rural, and lower-socioeconomic populations.
"We Can. I Can"
The theme of World Cancer Day "We Can. I Can"
explores how everyone, as a group or individual, can do their part to reduce
the global burden of cancer. Cancer affects everyone and everyone has the power
to take action to reduce the prevalence and impact of cancer worldwide.
WE CAN
- We can inspire actions, take
actions.
We can all call on governments to take
actions to reduce premature deaths, and improve quality of life, and cancer
survival rates.
- We can prevent cancer.
We can spread awareness to individuals
and communities that more than a third of cancers are preventable through
adopting healthy behaviors.
- We can join forces to make a
difference.
Uniting around common goals will drive action
on all fronts - in prevention, early detection, treatment and care.
- We can build a quality cancer
workforce.
The cancer workforce can be equipped with the
skills, knowledge and competencies required to meet the needs of individuals
and communities across the cancer continuum.
- We can challenge perceptions.
We can challenge and dispel damaging myths
and misconceptions about cancer so that all people are empowered to access
accurate cancer information and quality cancer prevention and care.
- We can improve access to cancer
care.
We can advocate for improved access to cancer
treatment and services across the care continuum.
- We can create healthy cities.
We can create quality urban environment that
promotes and protects the health and well-being of its citizens.
- We can create healthy
workplaces.
Employers can implement measures in the
workplace that will motivate and sustain healthy habits throughout a person's
everyday life.
- We can create healthy schools.
We can create healthy schools by cultivating
an environment that supports good nutrition and physical activity.
- We can shape policy change.
Effective advocacy for policy change at all
levels can reduce exposure to cancer risk factors and improve access and availability
of essential cancer care.
- We can support to return others
to work.
By providing the right support, employers and
co-workers can foster a successful transition back to work for cancer patients.
I CAN
- I can understand that
early detection saves lives.
Diagnosing cancer at its stages and seeking
timely care can save lives.
- I can love, and be loved.
Strong emotional support and loving
relationships with partners, friends and families can make a big difference in
the life of cancer patients.
- I can ask for support.
People living with cancer and their
caregivers can ask for support to help them cope with cancer.
- I can make healthy
lifestyle choices.
Everyone can make healthy lifestyle choices
to reduce their risk of cancer
- I can make my voice heard.
Individuals can be powerful agents of
influence for all people affected by cancer.
- I can return to work.
With the right support, people living with
cancer can return to work successfully.
- I can take control of my
cancer journey.
People living with cancer can take control of
their cancer journey by being empowered to be active participants in decisions
about their care, having their choices respected and their needs met.
World Cancer Day is coordinated by the Union
for International Cancer Control (UICC). The Union for International Cancer
Control (UICC) calls for more equal access to reduce premature cancer and non-communicable disease
deaths by 25 percent by
2025.
About the Union for International Cancer
Control (UICC)
UICC is the largest
international cancer-fighting organization, with over 1,000 member
organizations across 160 countries representing the world's major cancer
societies, ministries of health, research institutes, treatment centers and
patient groups.
It is dedicated to
taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that
unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater
equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development
agenda.
Quotes for
World Cancer Day
"We unite the
cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, to promote greater equity,
and to integrate cancer control into the world health and development
agenda."Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).
"On this World Cancer
Day, we will rally and unite the world in a collective and urgent call for more
to be done to save millions of lives from cancer. By translating global
commitments into powerful actions, we can address the equity divide and in time
reduce the global cancer burden. World Cancer Day is a reminder that progress
can be made and we all have a role to play - governments, cities, industry, and
individuals." Dr. Cary Adams, CEO, Union for International Cancer Control,
