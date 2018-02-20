Top 7 Foods To Boost Your Love Life

Certain foods are said to be great natural aphrodisiacs or remedies for fertility. Let's check out some of these foods that can naturally boost your sex drive.Oysters probably top the list of foods that boost sex drive, especially in men. The reason might be the zinc which scientists have proved, plays an important role in increasing serum testosterone levels in men. Six medium oysters provide 76.3mg of zinc and that is 500 percent more than the recommended daily value for zinc.Cold-water fish like tuna and salmon increase the nitric acid output in the body. Studies suggest that nitric oxide is essential for the expression of normal libido and it is likely that nitric oxide is required both in the male reproductive tract and in the brain.Nitric oxide is produced from the amino acid arginine and plays an important role in triggering erections, and repairing the veins and arteries that supply blood to the penis. There are many foods and drinks that boost nitric oxide output; cold-water fish like tuna and salmon, beans, soy, walnut and oats are some such examples. Actually, any food that creates better blood flow and circulatory efficiency will likely enhance sexual response.Almonds are packed with essential fats that regulate prostaglandins, required for the production of sex hormones. Soak 10 almonds overnight, peel the skin off and add to a cup of warm milk, add a pinch of nutmeg or saffron to it, and drink it.While estrogen levels are important, the latest research shows that the male hormone testosterone, the hormone in charge of libido for men, also plays a role in a woman's sex drive. Olives and olive oil, coconut and coconut oil, contain high amount of omega-3 fatty acids that increase testosterone levels.Chocolate contains mood-lifting hormones - serotonin and phenylethylamine (PEA). Chocolate can have a positive physiological impact on a woman's sexuality. Chocolate can help reduce levels of cortisol and catecholamines - the stress buster hormones, because stress is another sex drive dampening component. Want to avoid the sugars? Then choose dark chocolate instead.Fruits such as avocado and grapefruit contain dietary fibers that boost production of estrogen in a woman, especially in menopausal women.This unique fruit with its unique properties can trigger your libido and energize you. Banana contains tryptophan, a type of protein that the body converts into serotonin, known to make you relax and improve your mood. Banana is also rich in vitamin B6 that is known to lower hormone prolactin levels in the body; high prolactin levels causes low testosterone levels, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction and impotency in men.Source: Medindia