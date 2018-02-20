medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Top 7 Foods To Boost Your Love Life

by Julia Samuel on  February 20, 2018 at 2:58 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Fruits such as banana, avocado, contain dietary fibers that boost production of estrogen in women.
  • Omega-3 fats that are rich in sea food, olives, nuts, increase testosterone levels in men.
Though there are numerous treatments that can help increase libido or the sexual drive, foods that are easily available could be an easy solution.
Top 7 Foods To Boost Your Love Life
Top 7 Foods To Boost Your Love Life

Certain foods are said to be great natural aphrodisiacs or remedies for fertility. Let's check out some of these foods that can naturally boost your sex drive.

Oysters

Oysters probably top the list of foods that boost sex drive, especially in men. The reason might be the zinc which scientists have proved, plays an important role in increasing serum testosterone levels in men. Six medium oysters provide 76.3mg of zinc and that is 500 percent more than the recommended daily value for zinc.

Tuna, Salmon

Cold-water fish like tuna and salmon increase the nitric acid output in the body. Studies suggest that nitric oxide is essential for the expression of normal libido and it is likely that nitric oxide is required both in the male reproductive tract and in the brain.

Nitric oxide is produced from the amino acid arginine and plays an important role in triggering erections, and repairing the veins and arteries that supply blood to the penis. There are many foods and drinks that boost nitric oxide output; cold-water fish like tuna and salmon, beans, soy, walnut and oats are some such examples. Actually, any food that creates better blood flow and circulatory efficiency will likely enhance sexual response.

Almonds

Almonds are packed with essential fats that regulate prostaglandins, required for the production of sex hormones. Soak 10 almonds overnight, peel the skin off and add to a cup of warm milk, add a pinch of nutmeg or saffron to it, and drink it.

Olive and Olive Oil

While estrogen levels are important, the latest research shows that the male hormone testosterone, the hormone in charge of libido for men, also plays a role in a woman's sex drive. Olives and olive oil, coconut and coconut oil, contain high amount of omega-3 fatty acids that increase testosterone levels.

Chocolate

Chocolate contains mood-lifting hormones - serotonin and phenylethylamine (PEA). Chocolate can have a positive physiological impact on a woman's sexuality. Chocolate can help reduce levels of cortisol and catecholamines - the stress buster hormones, because stress is another sex drive dampening component. Want to avoid the sugars? Then choose dark chocolate instead.

Avocado

Fruits such as avocado and grapefruit contain dietary fibers that boost production of estrogen in a woman, especially in menopausal women.

Banana

This unique fruit with its unique properties can trigger your libido and energize you. Banana contains tryptophan, a type of protein that the body converts into serotonin, known to make you relax and improve your mood. Banana is also rich in vitamin B6 that is known to lower hormone prolactin levels in the body; high prolactin levels causes low testosterone levels, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction and impotency in men.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Super Foods

Super Foods

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives an introduction to some super foods that help in preventing and controlling cancer

Complete Natural Wonder Foods

Complete Natural Wonder Foods

Aloe vera juice provides anti-inflammatory action in the digestive system. 100 g of amla contains 600 mg of this protective vitamin.Sprouts are one of the densest sources of nutrition.

Almond's Role in Non-Communicable Diseases

Almond's Role in Non-Communicable Diseases

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients that offer a range of health benefits. Daily intake of almonds helps prevent the risk of non-communicable diseases.

Almonds for Healthy Daily Life

Almonds for Healthy Daily Life

Almonds are an excellent option for snacking. Just a handful of almonds everyday can improve memory, immune system and nourishes skin and hair.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Sexual Intercourse Facts Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Flowers And What They Mean To Us Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...