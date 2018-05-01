medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Robotics To Remove Heart Blocks Introduced In India

by Julia Samuel on  January 5, 2018 at 12:45 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
    Robotics To Remove Heart Blocks Introduced In India
Robotics To Remove Heart Blocks Introduced In India

CorPath GRX System, a precision vascular robotics system was used by a team headed by Dr Tejas Patel.

US-based Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc has developed the system and will partner with Apex to develop a global center of excellence to train interventional cardiologists on robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).

Robotics Offer Precision, Minimizes Complications

Dr Patel who has completed upwards of 50 robotic procedures along with his partner Dr Sanjay Shah through the radial approach in the forearm says robotics delivers far higher precision and minimizes complications.

"Robotics assisted coronary procedures to have ten times more precision and has pushed the safety standards up as it does not allow mistakes thereby minimizing complications due to human error. In a nutshell, the system has immense capability to deliver precision in complex procedures. Despite different training levels of doctors, robotics will help deliver consistent quality to patients," said Dr Patel.

Expensive But Worth The Cost

Dr Patel, who pioneered the trans-radial access technique in India, training over 5,000 cardiologists in the procedure wherein the conventional groin route was bypassed for forearm for angiography and angioplasty, said the robotics system cost US$ 1.5 million but the investment is worthwhile as it is the future of interventional cardiology.

"Recently, Corindus announced that it is working with US-based Mayo Clinic in a pre-clinical study about the use of telestenting or remote robotic treatment which may enable cardiologists to conduct coronary procedures from virtually any location, leading to more patients receiving benefits of the life-saving procedure. This premise, whenever it fructifies in near future, is highly promising especially for a country like India as it may allow us to surmount the scarcity of specialist doctors and give high-quality care to patients in remote areas," said Dr Patel.

Mark Toland, president, and CEO of Corindus said: "Dr Patel is a global leader in interventional cardiology which makes him a perfect partner to pioneer robotics globally and lead training and research initiatives. India is known for being at the forefront of innovation and healthcare yet significant challenges exist given the large and growing population with many patients too remote to receive timely access to care."

Toland added, "Future technological advancements of robotics including remote capabilities, and advanced robotic techniques can help tide over these challenges."

Dr Patel elaborated that while the cassette which is uploaded with procedure tools cost Rs 75,000, the same will come down once the system is used expansively.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Coronary Balloon Angioplasty

Coronary Balloon Angioplasty

Coronary balloon angioplasty is an interventional procedure wherein blood flow is restored in a blocked blood artery supplying the heart.

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...