Robotics To Remove Heart Blocks Introduced In India

‘Robotics-assisted coronary procedures have ten times more precision and minimize complications due to human error.’

CorPath GRX System, a precision vascular robotics system was used by a team headed by Dr Tejas Patel.US-based Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc has developed the system and will partner with Apex to develop a global center of excellence to train interventional cardiologists on robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).Dr Patel who has completed upwards of 50 robotic procedures along with his partner Dr Sanjay Shah through the radial approach in the forearm says robotics delivers far higher precision and minimizes complications."Robotics assisted coronary procedures to have ten times more precision and has pushed the safety standards up as it does not allow mistakes thereby minimizing complications due to human error. In a nutshell, the system has immense capability to deliver precision in complex procedures. Despite different training levels of doctors, robotics will help deliver consistent quality to patients," said Dr Patel.Dr Patel, who pioneered the trans-radial access technique in India, training over 5,000 cardiologists in the procedure wherein the conventional groin route was bypassed for forearm for angiography and angioplasty, said the robotics system cost US$ 1.5 million but the investment is worthwhile as it is the future of interventional cardiology."Recently, Corindus announced that it is working with US-based Mayo Clinic in a pre-clinical study about the use of telestenting or remote robotic treatment which may enable cardiologists to conduct coronary procedures from virtually any location, leading to more patients receiving benefits of the life-saving procedure. This premise, whenever it fructifies in near future, is highly promising especially for a country like India as it may allow us to surmount the scarcity of specialist doctors and give high-quality care to patients in remote areas," said Dr Patel.Mark Toland, president, and CEO of Corindus said: "Dr Patel is a global leader in interventional cardiology which makes him a perfect partner to pioneer robotics globally and lead training and research initiatives. India is known for being at the forefront of innovation and healthcare yet significant challenges exist given the large and growing population with many patients too remote to receive timely access to care."Toland added, "Future technological advancements of robotics including remote capabilities, and advanced robotic techniques can help tide over these challenges."Dr Patel elaborated that while the cassette which is uploaded with procedure tools cost Rs 75,000, the same will come down once the system is used expansively.Source: Medindia