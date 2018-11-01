medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Paracetamol During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Language Delay in Girls

by Julia Samuel on  January 11, 2018 at 12:17 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Language development in babies linked to acetaminophen levels in urine.
  • Girls born to mothers with higher exposure more than six times in early pregnancy--were nearly six times more likely to have language delay.
  • Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is the active ingredient in Tylenol and hundreds of over-the-counter and prescription medicines.
Girls born to mothers who used acetaminophen during pregnancy had an elevated rate of language delay.
Paracetamol During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Language Delay in Girls
Paracetamol During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Language Delay in Girls

This is the first study to examine language development in relation to acetaminophen levels in urine. The Swedish Environmental Longitudinal, Mother and Child, Asthma and Allergy study (SELMA) provided data for the research. Information was gathered from 754 women who were enrolled into the study in weeks 8-13 of their pregnancy.

The research team asked participants to report the number of acetaminophen tablets they had taken between conception and enrollment, and tested the acetaminophen concentration in their urine at enrollment.

Language Delay: The frequency of language delay, defined as the use of fewer than 50 words, was measured by both a nurse's assessment and a follow-up questionnaire filled out by participants about their child's language milestones at 30 months.

Language Delay Related To Acetaminophen

Acetaminophen was used by 59 percent of the women in early pregnancy. Acetaminophen use was quantified in two ways: High use vs. no use analysis used women who did not report any use as the comparison group. For the urine analysis, the top quartile of exposure was compared to the lowest quartile.

  • Language delay was seen in 10 percent of all the children in the study, with greater delays in boys than girls overall.
  • Girls born to mothers with higher exposure--those who took acetaminophen more than six times in early pregnancy--were nearly six times more likely to have language delay than girls born to mothers who did not take acetaminophen.
  • These results are consistent with studies reporting decreased IQ and increased communication problems in children born to mothers who used more acetaminophen during pregnancy.
  • Both the number of tablets and concentration in urine were associated with a significant increase in language delay in girls, and a slight but not significant decrease in boys.
  • Overall, the results suggest that acetaminophen use in pregnancy results in a loss of the well-recognized female advantage in language development in early childhood.
The SELMA study will follow the children and re-examine language development at seven years. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is the active ingredient in Tylenol and hundreds of over-the-counter and prescription medicines. It is commonly prescribed during pregnancy to relieve pain and fever. An estimated 65 percent of pregnant women in the United States use the drug, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Given the prevalence of prenatal acetaminophen use and the importance of language development, our findings, if replicated, suggest that pregnant women should limit their use of this analgesic during pregnancy," said the study's senior author, Shanna Swan, PhD, Professor of Environmental and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "It's important for us to look at language development because it has shown to be predictive of other neurodevelopmental problems in children."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Ultrasound During Pregnancy

Ultrasound During Pregnancy

Ultrasound during pregnancy is a non-invasive procedure and is an integral part of the fetal monitoring during the pregnancy.

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.

Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy

Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy

Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Stuttering

Stuttering

Stuttering, stammering or disfluency is a speech disorder that can hamper communication and affect a persons quality of life. Its impact can be treated effectively by stuttering therapy.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Stuttering 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient''s T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...