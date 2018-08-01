Organ Donation Awareness with Colors and Creativity at the Chennai Metro Station

‘The theme for the Rangoli Competition was Indelible Designs - Organ Donation’

The competition was open to all, and many participated. There were 13 pairs of students from 8 colleges of Chennai and 26 pairs of older women who created thought-provoking designs on organ donation. The youngest participant was seven years and eldest was 62-years-old.The competition was judged by Dr. Georgi Abraham, Chief Nephrologist, MMM Hospital, Mrs. Shaila, a volunteer at MOHAN Foundation and Mrs. Stella Mathew, counselor. Students from Sri Kanyaka Parameswari College - Akshya and team; Bhaktavatsalam Krishnaswamy College - Ramya and team and Valliammal College for Women -Karishma were judged as teams with best Rangoli. Among the adult category, Ms. Jansi and team, Ms. Narmada and team and Ms. Shardha and team were judged the best.The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Mr. S. Pandian, Joint Director and PRO, CMRL, Dr. Georgi Abraham, Chief Nephrologist, MMM Hospital, Mr. Vijay of Honda Motors, Dr. Sunil Shroff, Managing Trustee and Ms. Lalitha Raghuram, Country Director, MOHAN Foundation. Exciting prizes and gifts were given to the winners and the participants received certificates.Unique public events such as a Rangoli competition create curiosity in the minds of the public. The staff of MOHAN Foundation also set an information stall to educate the public on the concepts of organ donation and help in clarifying any doubts. Many visitors registered as donors and picked a donor card.A Carnatic music concert was conducted by the MOHAN Foundation at Vadapalani Metro Station on 3rd December 2017. Several other events including awareness talks, training for transplant coordinators and also training programs for healthcare professionals are also conducted to promote organ donation.MOHAN Foundation is a non-governmental organization started in 1997 to promote organ donation in Chennai. Over the past twenty years MOHAN Foundation has grown to a National NGO with offices and information centers in nine cities and towns of India. As of December 2017, Tamil Nadu leads in organ donation with 9994 multi-organ donors. These organ donors have given a new lease of life to more than 5000 patients.Source: Medindia