medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Obesity may Shorten Life and Increase Risk of Death from Heart Disease

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 1, 2018 at 5:21 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Overweight status and obesity are associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.
  • Obese individuals don't live longer than normal weight individuals with heart disease; rather they're diagnosed at a younger age.
  • This research has debunked false beliefs about obesity.
Obesity paradox debunked
Obese people live shorter lives and have a greater proportion of life with cardiovascular disease, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study.
Obesity may Shorten Life and Increase Risk of Death from Heart Disease
Obesity may Shorten Life and Increase Risk of Death from Heart Disease

The new study shows similar longevity between normal weight and overweight people, but a higher risk for those who are overweight of developing cardiovascular disease during their lifespan and more years spent with cardiovascular disease.

This is the first study to provide a lifespan perspective on the risks of developing cardiovascular disease and dying after a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease for normal weight, overweight and obese individuals.

"The obesity paradox caused a lot of confusion and potential damage because we know there are cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular risks associated with obesity," said Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine cardiologist.

"I get a lot of patients who ask, 'Why do I need to lose weight, if research says I'm going to live longer?''' Khan said. "I tell them losing weight doesn't just reduce the risk of developing heart disease, but other diseases like cancer. Our data show you will live longer and healthier at a normal weight."

Obesity is defined as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 to 39.9; overweight is 25 to 29.9. BMI is a person's weight divided by his or her height. An overweight individual, who is 5'4" and weighs 160 pounds, for example, would be considered overweight; a 5'4" person who weights 190 pounds is considered obese.

Obesity increases the chances of a stroke and dying from heart disease
Higher odds of a stroke, heart attack, heart failure or dying from heart disease, according to the study:
  • The likelihood of having a stroke, heart attack, heart failure or cardiovascular death in overweight middle-aged men 40 to 59 years old was 21 percent higher than in normal weight men. The odds were 32 percent higher in overweight women than normal weight women.
  • The likelihood of having a stroke, heart attack, heart failure or cardiovascular death in obese middle-aged men 40 to 59 years old was 67 percent higher than in normal weight men. The odds were 85 percent higher in obese women than normal weight women.
  • Normal weight middle-aged men also lived 1.9 years longer than obese men and six years longer than morbidly obese. Normal weight men had similar longevity to overweight men.
  • Normal weight middle-aged women lived 1.4 years longer than overweight women, 3.4 years longer than obese women and six years longer than morbidly obese women.
"A healthy weight promotes healthy longevity or longer healthspan in addition to lifespan, so that greater years lived are also healthier years lived," Khan said. "It's about having a much better quality of life."

The study examined individual level data from 190,672 in-person examinations across 10 large prospective cohorts with an aggregate of 3.2 million years of follow-up. All of the participants were free of cardiovascular disease at baseline and had objectively measured height and weight to assess BMI. Over follow-up, researchers assessed for cardiovascular disease overall and by type, including coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure and cardiovascular death, as well as non-cardiovascular death.

References:
  1. Sadiya S. Khan, Hongyan Ning et al. Association of Body Mass Index With Lifetime Risk of Cardiovascular Disease and Compression of Morbidity, JAMA Cardiology doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2018.0022


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Death Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn ...

 Splenectomy (Spleen Removal)

Splenectomy (Spleen Removal)

Splenectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the spleen, can be performed as an open surgery, ...

 Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...