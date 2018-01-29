medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Newly Revised Guidelines for the Treatment of Diaphragmatic Hernia in Kids

by Rishika Gupta on  January 29, 2018 at 2:18 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • The new guideline for the treatment of babies diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, aims to help physicians to manage the conditionfrom the time of diagnosis to their teenage years.
  • Congenital diaphragmatic hernia is a "hole" in the diaphragmatic muscle that separates the chest from the abdominal cavity. Through this hole or hernia the intestines can prolapse into the chest cavity causing serious problems including death.
  • The guidelines have been created to provide standardized care of the kids through their three phases of childhood: prenatal, postnatal and teenage years.
Diaphragmatic Hernia Treatment in children can now be improved by revising the old Canadian guidelines and to provide standardized care finds a new study.
Newly Revised Guidelines for the Treatment of Diaphragmatic Hernia in Kids
Newly Revised Guidelines for the Treatment of Diaphragmatic Hernia in Kids

This condition usually requires the expertise of a variety of specialists in addition to primary care physicians. The findings of this study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ)

Improvements in neonatal care have improved survival rates of these babies from 50% to 80% in the last 30 years, but survivors can experience significant long-term health issues that affect feeding, growth and brain development as well as the lungs, heart and thoracic cage.

The lack of "best practices" on how to manage this complex condition leads to significant variability in care across Canada. The guideline was created to provide standardized management through three phases: prenatal, postnatal and childhood/teen stages of life.

The guideline was created to provide standardized management through three phases: prenatal, postnatal and childhood/teen stages of life. The condition requires the expertise of a variety of specialists in addition to primary care physicians. The lack of "best practices" on how to manage this complex condition leads to significant variability in care across Canada.

"We saw this as an opportunity to improve outcomes for children with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia by standardizing care across Canada," says Dr. Pramod Puligandla, Montreal Children's Hospital, Montreal, Quebec, and the project lead of the Canadian Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Collaborative that developed the guideline. "We hope this evidence-based guideline will be useful to all clinicians involved in the care of these infants."

The authors consulted existing recommendations before creating their own and note that the new Canadian guidelines are more in-depth than the guidelines from Europe. The new guidelines also cover all aspects of care for congenital diaphragmatic hernia rather than specific lung problems, which recent guidelines from the American Heart Association/American Thoracic Society focus on.

A key recommendation from the Canadian guidelines is long-term observation and management.

"Long-term disability surveillance is essential, especially in high-risk patients, and should be managed by interdisciplinary teams of primary care physicians, pediatricians, pediatric subspecialists, pediatric surgeons and other allied health professionals," the authors conclude.

Reference
  1. Pramod S. Puligandla, Erik D. Skarsgard, Martin Offringa, Ian Adatia, Robert Baird, et.al. Diagnosis and management of congenital diaphragmatic hernia: a clinical practice guideline, Canadian Medical Association Journal (2018).DOI: https:doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.170206


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Congenital diaphragmatic hernia can be detected before birth with prenatal ultrasound scan. The presence of a hole in the diaphragm results in breathing difficulties due to incomplete growth of lungs.

Child-Hernia, Hydrocele

Child-Hernia, Hydrocele

A small hole or passage has developed in the muscle in the baby''s groin. Some of the intestine is poking out through this.

Gastroschisis

Gastroschisis

Gastroschisis, a condition characterized by a hole in front of the abdomen, beside the umbilical cord, can be detected in a prenatal ultrasound scan.

Ano Rectal Malformation

Ano Rectal Malformation

Medindia provides a very interesting Paediatric surgery section for doctors.

Hydrocele

Hydrocele

Hydrocele is a collection of fluid around the testicle and usually causes no symptoms

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Hydrocele Height and Weight-Kids Incisional Hernias Hernia Child-Hernia, Hydrocele Umbilical Hernia - Surgical Procedure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...