Newly Approved Glaucoma Drugs Greatly Reduce Eye Pressure

‘Two newly approved drugs netarsudil and latanoprostene bunod (LBN) have the potential to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) or eye pressure to a great extent.’

Netarsudil is a rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor that lowers intraocular pressure by increasing the outflow of fluid through the trabecular meshwork, the primary drainage route.Latanoprostene bunod (LBN), applied topically, reduces pressure in the eye of patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension via two mechanisms, latanoprost-mediated increase in unconventional outflow and nitric oxide-mediated increase in conventional outflow.Based on a comprehensive review of nonclinical studies and a phase 2 clinical study of LBN, Megan Cavet and Heleen DeCory, Bausch + Lomb, highlight the benefits of this dual-action drug for glaucoma.In another research, researchers bring to focus, the development of microneedles that have a length of less than a millimeter and are able to target injectable therapeutics to previously unreachable areas of the eye, including closer to the retina. The authors note that improvements in the design of needles or intraocular drug delivery, including those with smaller diameters and lengths and with controlled bevel angles, will likely improve overall safety and acceptance of injected ophthalmic drug products and allow for a broader range of periocular, subretinal and suprachoroidal routes of delivery.Takayoshi Masuoka, Juana Gallar, and Carlos Belmonte, Universida Miguel Hernancez-CSIC, Alicante, Spain and Kanazawa Medical University, Uchinada, Ishikawa, Japan, present a new study demonstrating the ability of amitriptylene, a voltage-gated sodium channel blocker, to reduce the activity of cold thermoreceptors, which contribute to the unpleasant sensations of pain in dry eye disease. They show that the effect differs in intact versus tear-deficient corneas."Outstanding preclinical research and industry/academia collaborations to rapidly and safely move forward vision-saving technologies are featured in this special issue," says Editor-in-Chief W. Daniel Stamer, PhD, Joseph A. C. Wadsworth Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University, Durham.Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness that affects more than 60 million people in the world. Glaucoma can arise through various etiologies, but vision loss is ultimately due to the progressive death of retinal ganglion cells and related damage to the optic nerve.Source: Eurekalert