medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

New Approach That Might Break the HIV Stronghold

by Rishika Gupta on  February 28, 2018 at 5:43 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • New Global Arrayed Protein Stability Analysis (GAPSA) can help identify HIV circuits that drive the destruction of healthy human proteins in cells.
  • HIV-1 accessory proteins Vpu usually degrade human proteins to enhance its infection process.
  • Identifying Vpu target proteins can help find new drugs that block the interaction, potentially preserve host anti-viral proteins and limit HIV infection.
Genome-scale imaging-based approach may prevent HIV from degrading human proteins to develop a stronghold, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published are published in the Cell Reports.
New Approach That Might Break the HIV Stronghold
New Approach That Might Break the HIV Stronghold

The platform, termed Global Arrayed Protein Stability Analysis (GAPSA), enables the identification of circuits that drive the destruction of proteins in cells and has broad application to identify novel therapeutic targets for diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

"We have used GAPSA to find host proteins targeted by the HIV-1 accessory protein Vpu, which allows the virus to replicate," says Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., director, and professor of the Immunity and Pathogenesis Program at SBP and senior author of the study. "We selected Vpu as a test case because although some Vpu targets were known, we suspected there were more. Indeed, GAPSA was able to pinpoint several host proteins with the anti-viral activity that had not been reported in connection with HIV."

Vpu is HIV's weapon against the innate immune response--the body's first line of defense against pathogens. Vpu triggers the degradation of host proteins meant to protect against HIV infection, thereby helping the virus overcome barriers to infection and replication.

"In this study we screened a set of 433 interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs)--genes that become activated in response to infection--against Vpu to create a more comprehensive list of HIV's cellular targets," says Lars Pache, Ph.D., staff scientist in Chanda's lab and co-author of the paper.

"Identifying Vpu target proteins creates an opportunity to find new drugs that block the interaction, potentially preserving host anti-viral proteins and limiting HIV infection. Importantly, the system can be equally applied to other infectious diseases that evade the immune system, such as Ebola, influenza, Zika, and others," explains Pache.

"To our knowledge, GASPA is the first cell-based array platform that screens for regulators of the building and turnover of proteins (proteostasis). In addition to providing critical knowledge of how cells work, the technology can be applied to identify protein degraders that specifically target disease-causing proteins, which can open new therapeutic opportunities for a multitude of diseases," says Chanda.

"For example, in cancer, we can ask which proteins specifically degrade or destabilize oncoproteins, such as RAS and myc, and look for ways (drugs) to enhance that interaction. Similarly, with Alzheimer's disease, we can screen for proteins that degrade beta-amyloid and create therapeutic strategies to discretely control the process without disrupting the entire cellular degradation machinery.

"Our next step(s) is to collaborate with scientists across other disease areas to identify these molecular circuits that regulate protein stability," Chanda says. "We plan to use the technology to comprehensively catalog pairs of all human proteins known to regulate degradation and their cellular targets. We anticipate that this compendium of activities will expand the therapeutic landscape for many diseases."

Reference
  1. Prashant Jain, Guney Boso, Simon Langer,et.al.Large-Scale Arrayed Analysis of Protein Degradation Reveals Cellular Targets for HIV-1 Vpu, Cell Reports (2018).DOI: https:doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2018.01.091 Link


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

HIV Intervention: Effective for Teens in the Criminal Justice System

HIV Intervention: Effective for Teens in the Criminal Justice System

PHAT life: Preventing HIV/AIDS Among Teens is an effective intervention program for the youth in the criminal justice system, which has a high potential in reducing sexual risk-taking among teens.

India Needs to Switch to Auto-Disable Syringes to Fight HIV

India Needs to Switch to Auto-Disable Syringes to Fight HIV

The government of India needs to ban the use of Standard Disposable syringes to fight HIV/AIDS epidemic and needs urgent Healthcare System Strengthening (HSS).

Free Viral Load Testing For HIV Patients in India: JP Nadda

Free Viral Load Testing For HIV Patients in India: JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched free viral load testing to people living with HIV/AIDS to monitor the effectiveness of antiretoviral therapy and to prevent drug resistance.

Myanmar: Flagship HIV/AIDS Project Launched

Myanmar: Flagship HIV/AIDS Project Launched

Myanmar has launched a HIV/AIDS Flagship project to be implemented in five regions and states with the highest rate of HIV infection.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...