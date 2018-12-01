medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Nanotechnology Uses Platelets to Repair Heart Injury

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 12, 2018 at 3:31 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Platelet nanovesicles may provide effective repair to heart attack injury.
  • These platelet nanovesicles are attached to cardiac stem cells.
  • They are made from adhesion molecules located on the platelet's surface that can find and bind an injury.
Although cardiac stem cell therapy is a promising treatment for heart attack patients, directing the cells to the site of an injury, and getting them to stay there, remains challenging. In a new pilot study using an animal model, North Carolina State University researcher Ke Cheng and his team show that "decorating" cardiac stem cells with platelet nanovesicles can increase the stem cells' ability to find and remain at the site of heart attack injury and enhance their effectiveness in treatment.
Nanotechnology Uses Platelets to Repair Heart Injury
Nanotechnology Uses Platelets to Repair Heart Injury

Platelet nanovesicles for faster repair of heart injury
"Platelets can home in on an injury site and stay there, and even in some cases recruit a body's own naturally occurring stem cells to the site, but they are a double-edged sword," says Cheng, associate professor of veterinary medicine and associate professor in the NC State/UNC Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering. "That's because once the platelets arrive at the site of injury, they trigger the coagulation processes that cause clotting. In a heart-attack injury, blood clots are the last thing that you want."

Cheng and his associates wondered if it would be possible to co-opt a platelet's ability to locate and stick to an injury site without inducing clotting. They found that adhesion molecules (a group of glycoproteins) located on the platelet's surface were responsible for its ability to find and bind to an injury. So the team created platelet nanovesicles from these molecules, and then decorated the surface of cardiac stem cells with the nanovesicles.

"The nanovesicle is like the platelet's coat," Cheng says. "There isn't any internal cellular machinery that could activate clotting. When you place the nanovesicle on the stem cell, it's like giving the stem cell a tiny GPS that helps it locate the injury so it can do its repair work without any of the side effects associated with live platelets."

Platelet nanovesicle decorated cardiac stem cells
In a proof-of-concept study involving a rat model of myocardial infarction, twice as many platelet nanovesicle decorated cardiac stem cells, or PNV-CSCs, were retained in the heart than non-decorated cardiac stem cells. The rodents were monitored for four weeks. Overall, the rats in the PNV-CSC group showed nearly 20 percent or higher cardiac function than the control CSC group.

A small pilot study in a pig model also demonstrated higher rates of stem cell retention with PNV-CSCs, though the team did not perform functional studies. A future follow-up study is planned.

"Platelet nanovesicles do not affect the performance of the cardiac stem cells, and are free from any negative side effects," Cheng says. "Hopefully we will be able to use this approach to improve cardiac stem cell therapy in clinical trials in the future."

References:
  1. Junnan Tang, Teng Su et al. Targeted Repair of Heart Injury by Stem Cells Fused with Platelet Nanovesicles, Nature Biomedical Engineering doi:10.1038/s41551-017-0182-x


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athletes foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand''s Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Athletes Foot Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis von Willebrand Disease Nanotechnology Pericarditis Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient''s T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...