medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Muscular Dystrophy Givinostat Drug can Help Treat Heart Failure

by Rishika Gupta on  February 8, 2018 at 3:53 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

  • Givinostat, new muscular dystrophy drug can help treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
  • HFpEF occurs due to defective heart relaxation
  • After drug intake, cardiac relaxation without altering blood pressure was observed
Givinostat, a new drug used for muscular dystrophy can help the heart relax properly as in case of diastolic dysfunction (heart relaxation abnormality), the heart is unable to relax. If not treated this dysfunction can lead to heart failure. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Science Translational Medicine.
Muscular Dystrophy Givinostat Drug can Help Treat Heart Failure
Muscular Dystrophy Givinostat Drug can Help Treat Heart Failure

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) refers to cases where the heart can pump blood normally but is not able to fill as efficiently as a healthy heart. Millions of people worldwide suffer from HFpEF, which can be caused by hypertension, diabetes, aging or other conditions. Individuals with HFpEF die at an alarming rate and, unfortunately, there are no effective drugs to treat this form of heart failure.

By studying of the hearts of patients with diastolic dysfunction and HFpEF, the research team found that fibrosis, the commonly suspected culprit in these cases, is not the sole cause of diastolic dysfunction. Instead, their findings indicated that there was a defect in the ability of the muscle cells of the heart to relax.

To address whether this defect in the muscle cells could be treated, the researchers, led by CU faculty members Mark Y. Jeong, MD, assistant professor of medicine, and Timothy A. McKinsey, Ph.D., associate professor of medicine, tested whether givinostat might improve the heart's ability to relax in the face of hypertension or aging.

They found that the investigational drug, tested in rat and mouse models, helped the heart relax properly. Thus, the findings hold promise for treating patients with diastolic dysfunction and HFpEF.

"These are exciting findings because we may be able to help patients with a form of heart failure that has been recalcitrant to standard-of-care therapies," said McKinsey. "Givinostat is currently in clinical development for the treatment of muscular dystrophy. Our data suggest the possibility that givinostat could be 'repurposed' for the treatment of HFpEF.

Obviously, it is early days, but we are excited to test givinostat in a large animal model of HFpEF as the next step toward translating our findings to humans. Our data also reveal relaxation impairment of muscle cells as a previously unrecognized process that contributes to diastolic dysfunction of the heart. Thus, other therapeutic strategies that improve this defect could also be useful for the treatment of HFpEF".

Reference
  1. Mark Y. Jeong, Ying H. Lin, Sara A. Wennersten,et.al. Histone deacetylase activity governs diastolic dysfunction through a nongenomic mechanism, Science Translational Medicine (2018).DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aao0144


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Skeletal Muscle Developed for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Skeletal Muscle Developed for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Skeletal muscle has been developed successfully from stem cells. This may offer stem cell replacement therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Master Muscle Marathon 2017: Run for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Master Muscle Marathon 2017: Run for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Dystrophy Annihilation Trust, Bangalore (DART) conducted a special marathon to create awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Breathing Capacity Can Be Restored in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Breathing Capacity Can Be Restored in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The respiratory system in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) dysfunctions. The deficit can be restored by activating the brain.

Salk Scientists Tweak CRISPR for Epigenetic Therapies in Diabetes, Kidney Disease and Muscular Dystrophy

Salk Scientists Tweak CRISPR for Epigenetic Therapies in Diabetes, Kidney Disease and Muscular Dystrophy

A research team at the Salk Institute of Biological Studies, La Jolla has modified CRISPR/Cas9 system to treat diseases like diabetes, kidney disease and muscular dystrophy

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular Dystrophy

Overview about muscular dystrophy, a muscle disease characterized by muscle weakness and muscle wasting.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Muscular Dystrophy Congenital Heart Disease Signature Drug Toxicity Genetic Testing of Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...