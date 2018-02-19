medindia
Multi-layer Living Bandages to Heal Burn Injury Without Pain

by Julia Samuel on  February 19, 2018 at 2:46 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • Multi-layer bandages made of biodegradable fibers and multifunctional bioactive nanofilms can help in quick wound healing.
  • Biodegradable bandages promote the normal regeneration of damaged tissues and works best in burn injury.
  • In case of severe burns, the bandage prevents the formation of scars.
A new type of bandage that is self-dissolving and can help in wound healing has been developed in Russia. The biodegradable bandage is made with a new therapeutic material based on nanofibers.
Multi-layer Living Bandages to Heal Burn Injury Without Pain

The nanofibers made of polycaprolactone modified with a thin-film antibacterial composition and plasma components of human blood can help in quick healing of wounds.

Biodegradable bandages also promote the normal regeneration of damaged tissues, as well as prevent the formation of scars in cases of severe burns.

In regenerative medicine, and particularly in burn therapy, the effective regeneration of damaged skin tissue and the prevention of scarring are usually the main goals. Scars form when skin is badly damaged, whether through a cut, burn, or a skin problem such as acne or fungal infection.

Scar tissue mainly consists of irreversible collagen and significantly differs from the tissue it replaces, having reduced functional properties. For example, scars on the skin are more sensitive to ultraviolet radiation, are not elastic, and the sweat glands and hair follicles are not restored in the area.

The solution to this medical problem was proposed by the researchers from the NUST MISIS Inorganic Nanomaterials Laboratory, led by PhD Anton Manakhov, a senior researcher. The team of scientists has managed to create multi-layer bandages made of biodegradable fibers and multifunctional bioactive nanofilms, which [the bandages] prevent scarring and accelerate tissue regeneration», said Alevtina Chernikova, Rector of NUST MISIS.

Antibacterial Effect of the Bandage

The addition of the antibacterial effect by the introduction of silver nanoparticles or joining antibiotics, as well as the increase of biological activity to the surface of hydrophilic groups (-COOH) and the blood plasma proteins have provided unique healing properties to the material.

A significant acceleration of the healing process, the successful regeneration of normal skin covering tissue, and the prevention of scarring on the site of burnt or damaged skin have been observed when applying these bandages made of the developed material to an injured area.

The antibacterial components of multifunctional nanofibers decrease inflammation, and the blood plasma with an increased platelet level - vital and multi-purposed for every element in the healing process - stimulates the regeneration of tissues.

Growth-Promoting Factors

The bandages should not be removed or changed during treatment as it may cause additional pain to the patient. After a certain period of time, the biodegradable fiber simply dissolves without any side effects.

With the help of chemical bonds, we were able to create a stable layer containing blood plasma components (growth factors, fibrinogens, and other important proteins that promote cell growth) on a polycaprolactone base.

The base fibers were synthesized by electroforming. Then, with the help of plasma treatment, to increase the material`s hydrophilic properties, a polymer layer containing carboxyl groups was applied to the surface. The resulting layer was enriched with antibacterial and protein components, noted Elizabeth Permyakova, one of the project members and laboratory scientists.

The research team has already conducted a series of pre-clinical trials jointly with the Research Institute of Experimental and Clinical Medicine (Novosibirsk, Russia). In vitro results have shown that with the application of these innovative bandages the regeneration process has been accelerated twice as quickly. In the near future, the team expects to get results of in vivo drug testing.

Reference
  1. Anton Manakhov, Philip Kiryukhantsev-Korneev, Miroslav Michlíček, Elizaveta Permyakova, Eva Dvořáková, JosefPolčák, Zakhar Popov, Maxim Visotin, Dmitry V.Shtansky. 'Grafting of carboxyl groups using CO2/C2H4/Ar pulsed plasma: Theoretical modeling and XPS derivatization.' Applied Surface Science (2018). https:doi.org/10.1016/j.apsusc.2017.11.174.


Source: Medindia

