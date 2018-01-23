medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Life Span of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased

by Hannah Joy on  January 23, 2018 at 8:34 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Breast cancer survivors who exercise regularly can lower their risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and breast cancer recurrence
  • A mix of aerobic and resistance training can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome in breast cancer survivors
Regular exercise can help increase the life expectancy of breast cancer survivors, as exercise can lower their heightened risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and breast cancer recurrence.
Life Span of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased
Life Span of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased

"Many people don't know the No. 1 cause of death for breast cancer survivors is heart disease, not cancer," said Christina Dieli-Conwright, lead author of a USC study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Breast cancer was found to have a higher survival rate. An estimated 9 out of 10 people who were diagnosed with breast cancer are still alive even after five years, reveals the American Cancer Society. However, the problem is that women tend to gain weight during breast cancer treatment.

In this study, the research team suggests that female breast cancer survivors need to engage in a mix of aerobic and resistance training to reduce their risk for metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of health conditions including high blood pressure, high triglycerides, and excessive body fat. Increased levels of triglycerides increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart disease.

Dieli-Conwright, an assistant professor of research at the USC Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy said, "In breast cancer patients, metabolic syndrome is exacerbated by obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and receipt of chemotherapy."

This study reveals that women who had metabolic syndrome were 17 percent more likely to develop breast cancer, three times more likely to get breast cancer recurrence and two times more likely to die from breast cancer.

Exercise Improves Heart Health

In this randomized trial, about 100 breast cancer survivors who received cancer treatment for less than six months before enrolling in the study were included.

The experimental group was given three one-on-one sessions per week for four months. In this program, resistance training with weights and moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for at least 150 minutes were included.

At the beginning of this study, there was about 46 percent obese participants and 77 percent participants had metabolic syndrome.

However, after the intervention, it was found that there was only about 15 percent of in the exercise group who had metabolic syndrome when compared to 80 percent of them in the control group.

Women who exercised regularly have lost fat and gained muscle. They were also found to have reduced risk of heart disease. There was 10 percent decrease in their blood pressure and 50 percent increase in HDL (high-density lipoprotein), otherwise known as good cholesterol.

Obesity and Inflammation

Obesity causes inflammation and can promote tumor growth, which can cause cancer recurrence, said Dieli-Conwright, who works with patients from the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Los Angeles County at the USC Medical Center.

In a previous study, Dieli-Conwright had analyzed blood samples and fat biopsies of 20 obese patients and found that exercise has improved systemic inflammation and has also reduced inflammation in fat cells.

Dieli-Conwright said that exercise is a form of medicine and both these studies support this idea. She also said that they would continue to conduct further research to supplement traditional cancer therapies.

Obesity Promotes Breast Cancer

Obesity leads to the release of cytokines into the bloodstream which impacts the metabolism of breast cancer cells, making them more aggressive. 

Globally, the number of people who are obese is increasing rapidly. Severe overweight can lead to various health impairments inducing stroke, heart attack, and diabetes.

Reference
  1. Marcos Rios Garcia et al,. Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase 1-Dependent Protein Acetylation Controls Breast Cancer Metastasis and Recurrence. Cell MetabolismDOI:10.1016/j.cmet.2017.09.018


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

One of the rare breast cancers, inflammatory breast cancer is marked by redness, swelling and warmth of the breast skin looking like an orange peel.

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...