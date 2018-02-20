medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Just 10 minutes of Light Exercise can Increase Lifespan in Men

by Hannah Joy on  February 20, 2018 at 8:21 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • A link between low-intensity physical activity and the risk of death was found
  • Low-intensity physical activity can lower the risk of mortality among older men
  • Total volume of physical activity, from light intensity upwards lowers the risk of death
Just a few minutes of any physical activity, even light intensity can lower the risk of death in older men, reveals a new study.
Just 10 minutes of Light Exercise can Increase Lifespan in Men
Just 10 minutes of Light Exercise can Increase Lifespan in Men

The research was published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Current guidelines suggest that 150 minutes a week of moderate to physical activity in 10-minute bouts. However, such a pattern could be difficult for older adults to achieve, reveals the research team.

The research team collected data from the British Regional Heart Study to investigate if any other patterns of activity can lower the risk of death.

Physical Activity in Older Men

In this study, about 7735 participants from 24 British towns, who were in the age group of 40 and 59 participated when the study started in 1978-80.

In 2010-12, about 3137 survivors were called for a check-up, where a physical examination and questions about their lifestyle, sleeping patterns, and if they had ever been diagnosed with heart disease were asked.

They were also asked to wear an accelerometer, which is a portable gadget that continuously tracks the volume and intensity of physical activity during waking hours for seven days. The participant's health was tracked until death or till June 2016.

Among all the participants, about 1566 (50%) men have agreed to wear the device. However, after excluding men who had pre-existing heart disease and those who did not wear the accelerometer during the seven days, the final analysis was taken based on 1181 men, whose average age was 78 years.

During the monitoring period, about 194 of the men died in five years. The accelerometer findings indicated that the total volume of physical activity from light intensity to high intensity lowered the risk of death.

Benefits of Regular Exercise in Older Men

Every day, an additional 30 minutes of light intensity activity, including gentle gardening or taking the dog for a walk reduced the risk of death by 17 percent, which persisted even after taking into account of their lifestyle factors like sedentary time.

The reduction in death risk was around 33 percent for every additional 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity per day, which showed that the light intensity activity could also prolong life.

Also, no evidence suggests that moderate to vigorous activity in bouts of 10 minutes was better than accumulating it in shorter sessions.

Irregular bouts of activity could lower the risk of death by 41 percent and bouts that last 10 or more minutes lowered the risk of death by 42 percent.

Irregular bouts were easier to achieve, as two-thirds (66%) of men were able to meet their weekly total of moderate to vigorous physical activity. However, only 16 percent were able to manage in bouts of 10 or more minutes.

Also, no evidence suggests breaking up sitting time can lower the risk of death. No firm conclusions could be drawn about cause and effect, as this is an observational study.

Participants who wore the accelerometer were found to be younger and had healthier lifestyles than those who did not, which could have changed the results, reveals the research team.

Also, the findings are not clear if it can be equally applicable to younger age groups and older women. However, the results of this study can be used to refine current physical activity guidelines for older adults to make them more achievable.

Modest Activities are also Beneficial

Future research might emphasize that all physical activity is worthwhile for extending the lifespan.

"[The ] results suggest that all activities, however modest, are beneficial. The finding that [low-intensity physical activity] is associated with lower risk of mortality is especially important among older men, as most of their daily physical activity is of light intensity," noted the research team.

"Furthermore, the pattern of accumulation of physical activity did not appear to alter the associations with mortality, suggesting that it would be beneficial to encourage older men to be active irrespective of bouts," explained the research team.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Low Intensity Bone Marrow Transplantation Looks Promising for Adults With Sickle Cell Disease

Low Intensity Bone Marrow Transplantation Looks Promising for Adults With Sickle Cell Disease

A new study has found that use of low intensity bone marrow transplantation method shows promising results in patients with sickle cell disease

Low Intensity Ultrasound Treatment Does Not Improve Fracture Healing

Low Intensity Ultrasound Treatment Does Not Improve Fracture Healing

LIPUS is commonly used in North America to accelerate fracture healing, but there has been no clear evidence of benefit to support its use.

Long, Low Intensity Exercise Trumps Short, Intense Workouts

Long, Low Intensity Exercise Trumps Short, Intense Workouts

Researchers have suggested that standing and walking for longer stretches could actually be better than high intensity exercise.

Exercise and Lose Calories With Dance Fitness Program 'Zumba'

Exercise and Lose Calories With Dance Fitness Program 'Zumba'

Created by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Perez during the 1990s, Zumba involves dance and aerobic elements that focuses on hip and belly movements.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...