International Congenital Heart Defect Day

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, congenital heart defects (CHD) is the leading birth defect causing infant and childhood death

Almost 1 in every 100 babies is born with CHD

CHD is 25 times more common than a disease like cystic fibrosis.

Every year, February is marked as Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) awareness month with International Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Day marked on 14February. Since CHD is one of the leading birth defects seen among children, it is important to make clinicians, researchers, patients and families and general public aware of this condition. Awareness is the key to prevention. Awareness also disseminates knowledge about the condition and educates families on how to care for a child with CHD and interventional steps to be taken.