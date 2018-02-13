medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Injecting Nanocarriers may Release Drugs in The Body for Months

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 13, 2018 at 5:36 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Nanocarriers that can deliver and release drugs into the body for months have been developed.
  • This drug delivery act as a drug depot inside the body.
  • It then slowly breaks down into spherical nanomaterials to provide continuous release of drugs for months.
A nanocarrier formulation that forms into a gel inside the body at the site of injection and then continuously releases drugs through nanoscale drug-loaded vehicles for months inside the body, according to research at the Northwestern University.
Injecting Nanocarriers may Release Drugs in The Body for Months
Injecting Nanocarriers may Release Drugs in The Body for Months

Nanometer-scale vehicles called nanocarriers can deliver higher concentrations of drugs to bombard specific areas of the body while minimizing systemic side effects. Nanocarriers can also deliver drugs and diagnostic agents that are typically not soluble in water or blood as well as significantly decrease the effective dosage.

Although this method might seem ideal for treating diseases, nanocarriers are not without their challenges.

Continuous delivery of drugs without harming the body
"Controlled, sustained delivery is advantageous for treating many chronic disorders, but this is difficult to achieve with nanomaterials without inducing undesirable local inflammation," said Northwestern University's Evan Scott. "Instead, nanomaterials are typically administered as multiple separate injections or as a transfusion that can take longer than an hour. It would be great if physicians could give one injection, which continuously released nanomaterials over a controlled period of time."

Now Scott, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering in Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering, has developed a new mechanism that makes that controlled, sustained delivery possible.

Scott's team designed a nanocarrier formulation that, after quickly forming into a gel inside the body at the site of injection, can continuously release nanoscale drug-loaded vehicles for months. The gel itself re-assembles into the nanocarriers, so after all of the drug has been delivered, no residual material is left to induce inflammation or fibrous tissue formation. This system could, for example, enable single-administration vaccines that do not require boosters as well as a new way to deliver chemotherapy, hormone therapy, or drugs that facilitate wound healing.

Avoiding possible side-effects of nanocarriers
Currently, the most common sustained nanocarrier delivery systems hold nanomaterials within polymer matrices. These networks are implanted into the body, where they slowly release the trapped drug carriers over a period of time. The problem lies after the delivery is complete: the networks remain inside the body, often eliciting a foreign-body response. The leftover network can cause discomfort and chronic inflammation in the patient.

To bypass this issue, Scott developed a nanocarrier using self-assembled, filament-shaped nanomaterials, which are loaded with a drug or imaging agent. When crosslinked together, the filaments form a hydrogel network that is similar to structural tissue in the human body. After the filaments are injected into the body, the resulting hydrogel network functions as a drug depot that slowly degrades by breaking down into spherical nanomaterials called micelles, which are programmed to travel to specific targets. Because the network morphs into the drug-delivery system, nothing is less behind to cause inflammation.

"All of the material holds the drug and then delivers the drug," Scott explained. "It degrades in a controlled fashion, resulting in nanomaterials that are of equal shape and size. If we load a drug into the filaments, the micelles take the drug and leave with it."

After testing the system both in vitro and in vivo in an animal model, Scott's team demonstrated they could administer a subcutaneous injection that slowly delivered nanomaterials to cells in lymph nodes for over a month in a controlled fashion.

Scott said the system can be used for other nanostructures in addition to micelles. For example, the system could include vesicle-shaped nanoparticles, such as liposomes or polymersomes, that have drugs, proteins, or antibodies trapped inside. Different vesicles could carry different drugs and release them at different rates once inside the body.

"Next we are looking for ways to tailor the system to the needs of specific diseases and therapies," Scott said. "We're currently working to find ways to deliver chemotherapeutics and vaccines. Chemotherapy usually requires the delivery of multiple toxic drugs at high concentrations, and we could deliver all of these drugs in one injection at much lower dosages. For immunization, these injectable hydrogels could be administered like standard vaccines, but stimulate specific cells of the immune system for longer, controlled periods of time and potentially avoid the need for boosters."

References:
  1. Nicholas B. Karabin, Sean Allen et al. Sustained Micellar Delivery via Inducible Transitions in Nanostructure Morphology, Nature Communications doi:10.1038/s41467-018-03001-9


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules state that schedule H and Schedule H1 drugs are to be sold only against a prescription by a registered medical practitioner.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Drugs from Corals

Drugs from Corals

The uses of corals from coral reefs extends to the field of medicine. Molecules obtained from corals are useful in cancer, viral infections etc.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Healthy Living Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...