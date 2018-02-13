IIT Madras Develops First Wearable Device To Monitor Health

‘VinCense is developed to give accurate results. The device can be worn like a wrist-watch by patients who require continuous monitoring as well as by normal healthy adults.’

The device jointly developed by MedloTeK Health Systems and IIT Madras can be used for monitoring vital signs including pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and blood pressure. The data are stored in the secured cloud from where healthcare providers can access vitals using an intuitive interface."There are many health monitoring wearable devices are currently available in the market. But, their accuracy is not very good. We have developed algorithms to provide the accurate reading," said Professor M.Manivannan, Head of Touch Lab, Biomedical Engineering Group, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras.VinCense can be used for health screening in corporate/ industrial set up and for Home Healthcare delivery. It also has applications for non-communicable diseases screening and surveillance, general public health, and community health."The device can also be used to monitor the wellness of the people. Not only the patients, the general public also can wear it like a wristwatch," he said. "At present, the device could cost around Rs 20,000. If the number of devices increased the cost would come down as low as Rs 5,000 and can become affordable to all," he added.This collaboration with MedloTek further leads to algorithms for medical simulation applied to wireless health monitoring systems.It could also lead to early intervention reducing risks and complications and improving clinical outcomes. Some of the applications are close monitoring of high dependency patients like post-operation, rehabilitation, tracking just discharged patients and tracking patients in the ambulance.Source: Medindia