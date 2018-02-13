medindia
IIT Madras Develops First Wearable Device To Monitor Health

by Julia Samuel on  February 13, 2018 at 2:18 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • IIT Madras has developed the algorithm for the first health monitoring device.
  • The device, 'VinCense' can help measure vitals in a non-invasive manner.
  • Pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and blood pressure can be assessed and the data stored can be accessed by doctors.
VinCense, is the wearable device that can help assess vital measurements. IIT Madras has developed the algorithm for the health monitoring device.
IIT Madras Develops First Wearable Device To Monitor Health
IIT Madras Develops First Wearable Device To Monitor Health

The device jointly developed by MedloTeK Health Systems and IIT Madras can be used for monitoring vital signs including pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and blood pressure. The data are stored in the secured cloud from where healthcare providers can access vitals using an intuitive interface.

"There are many health monitoring wearable devices are currently available in the market. But, their accuracy is not very good. We have developed algorithms to provide the accurate reading," said Professor M.Manivannan, Head of Touch Lab, Biomedical Engineering Group, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras.

VinCense For Screening Vitals

VinCense can be used for health screening in corporate/ industrial set up and for Home Healthcare delivery. It also has applications for non-communicable diseases screening and surveillance, general public health, and community health.

"The device can also be used to monitor the wellness of the people. Not only the patients, the general public also can wear it like a wristwatch," he said. "At present, the device could cost around Rs 20,000. If the number of devices increased the cost would come down as low as Rs 5,000 and can become affordable to all," he added.

This collaboration with MedloTek further leads to algorithms for medical simulation applied to wireless health monitoring systems.

It could also lead to early intervention reducing risks and complications and improving clinical outcomes. Some of the applications are close monitoring of high dependency patients like post-operation, rehabilitation, tracking just discharged patients and tracking patients in the ambulance.

Source: Medindia

