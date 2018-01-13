Long-Term Use of Ibuprofen can Cause Male Infertility in Men

‘Ibuprofen and similar NSAIDs taken for several weeks for pain relief and inflammation could possibly affect the male reproductive system, leading to compensated hypogonadism and other hormonal disorders. ’

Stomach bleeding

Nausea and vomiting

Heartburn and peptic ulcer

Upset stomach

Kidney and cardiovascular problems

Swelling of the feet and ankles

Rashes or related allergic reactions

History of ulcer or stomach bleeding

Disease of the kidneys

Patients underwent gastric or coronary artery bypass surgery

Severe hypertension

Coronary artery disease

Transient ischemic attack or stroke

Pregnancy (particularly in the third trimester)

Inflammatory bowel disease (Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease)

Aspirin or NSAID induced allergic reactions

Pills taken for the relief of pain and swelling on a long-term basis could create major effects on the pituitary-gonad axis by affecting the male reproductive system. The study was conducted in 31 healthy young men aged 18 to 35 years who took ibuprofen regularly. The results were compared with men who were given placebo tablets. The study on ibuprofen was also carried in testicular cells under a controlled laboratory environment.Results of these studies showed a decreased level of the male hormone in both the settings. However, ibuprofen study in healthy young men showed less effect on the male reproductive system, as the body responds to the biological signal to produce as compensation to the loss. Moreover,Earlier studies have shown a reduction in testosterone levels in patients with arthritis. But this study on ibuprofen confirms that the reduction of hormone levels is because the painkiller medications were taken as a part of the treatment management in arthritis. Ibuprofen along with pain medications should be investigated further for their effect on male testicles.Overuse of pain-relieving medications should be avoided to prevent the malfunction of the male reproductive system. It is highly recommended not to take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for more than 3 days and also seek a physician's advice before taking the drugs.Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are a group of drugs, which are used to treat pain and fever in small doses and swelling in large doses. These are mostly available as an OTC medicine and the commonly used are aspirin, ibuprofen, diclofenac, naproxen and mefenamic acid.The side effects that occur while taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents are as follows:NSAIDs should not be used in the following group of patientsSource: Medindia