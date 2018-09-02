medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

How to Prevent Weight Gain After Losing Weight?

by Julia Samuel on  February 9, 2018 at 6:41 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Most people with obesity are able to lose weight, even on their own, but research shows that only 20 percent manage to maintain the new lower weight.
  • The balance between hunger and satiety hormones influences weight regain.
  • Those who lose weight feel more hungry and tend to increase their intake, which causes weight gain.
Weight loss after following a diet and sweating it out at the gym is a lot easier than sustaining the weight loss. People tend to regain the lost weight if they miss out on healthy eating practices and their workout.
How to Prevent Weight Gain After Losing Weight?
How to Prevent Weight Gain After Losing Weight?

A recent study helps illuminate why it can be so difficult to maintain a healthy weight after substantial weight loss.

The balance between hunger and satiety hormones in people who have lost a lot of weight has an impact on the chances of weight regain. The study finds that those who lost weight were more hungry after weight loss.

Weight Loss Program

"We gave 34 patients with morbid obesity the gold standard in obesity treatment over a period of two years," said Catia Martins, an associate professor in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine.

Patients started out weighing 125 kilograms on average. They were first admitted for three weeks at a treatment center that specialized in addressing obesity, where they had to exercise regularly and undergo different tests. Patients also received nutritional education and had conversations with psychologists. This format was repeated approximately every six months.

Participants lost an average of 11 kilos after two years. In the first three weeks, they lost roughly five kilos.

Maintaining Normal Weight After Weight Loss Program

According to Martins, most people with obesity are able to lose weight, even on their own, but research shows that only 20 percent manage to maintain the new lower weight.

From a purely biological perspective, two factors are at play: human evolution and the body's ability to ensure its survival. One of these is a hormone. The second is the body's ability to conserve energy.

Hunger hormone increases when dieting

When we lose weight, the stomach releases greater amounts of a hormone called ghrelin. This hormone makes us feel hungry. "Everyone has this hormone, but if you've been overweight and then lose weight, the hormone level increases," says Martins.

The disappointing news about ghrelin is that the level does not adjust over time. The study shows that the level of ghrelin in the study participants remained high throughout the two years.

Martins says this means it's likely that people who have been overweight will have to deal with increased hunger pangs for the rest of their lives.

On to the other mechanism: the body's ability to conserve. "A person who's been very obese has needed more energy just to breathe, sleep, digest food or walk. When the body loses weight, less energy is needed for these basic functions, simply because the body is lighter," says Martins.

In other words, people who have lost weight need less energy to maintain their new and lighter bodies. And yet they feel hungrier because the body is trying to get that weight back. Just to be on the safe side.

Obesity Requires Continuous Monitoring After Weight Loss

"It's important to know which physiological mechanisms resist weight loss. Of course, there are individual differences. People can lose motivation and have trouble following the diet and exercise advice. All of this makes it difficult to maintain the new lower weight," says Martins. According to the study, the feeling of satiety after a meal also increased, but the feeling of hunger increased more.

"Obesity is a daily struggle for the rest of one's life. We have to stop treating it as a short-term illness by giving patients some support and help, and then just letting them fend for themselves," says Martins. She believes that obesity needs to be handled as a chronic disease in line with other chronic illnesses.

For example, Martins says, a person with type 2 diabetes receives a lot of help and close follow-up over time. That's the way we have to work with obesity as well. Otherwise, it can be very difficult to keep your weight down on your own.

Reference
Silvia R Coutinho, Jens F. Rehfeld, Jens J. Holst, Bard Kulseng, and Catia Martins. ' Impact of weight loss achieved through a multidisciplinary intervention on appetite in patients with severe obesity.' American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism (2018). http://dx.doi.org/10.1152/ajpendo.00322.2017.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit in a rigorous diet and exercise program.

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Keeping weight under control can help reach the target goals of blood glucose, blood lipids and blood pressure. Even a modest amount of weight loss can help in managing lifestyle related conditions.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Herbs for Weight Loss

Herbs for Weight Loss

When attempts to lose weight through conventional methods fail, many resort to herbs for weight loss. How do herbs help reduce obesity? How effective are they? Find out here.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser weight-promoting alternative can help to solve the issue of weight gain with medications.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss Drugs Causing Weight Gain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...