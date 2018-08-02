medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Hole in the Heart Increases Risk for Stroke After Surgery

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 8, 2018 at 6:18 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Preoperatively diagnosed patent foramen ovale (PFO) is associated with perioperative ischemic stroke.
  • Patent foramen ovale (PFO) is the medical term for 'hole in the heart'.
  • Looking for this hole before surgery may influence surgical decision-making as it contributes to stroke.
Post-surgery stroke caused by hole in the heart
A hole between the upper chambers of the heart that fails to close after birth doubles the risk of stroke within 30 days of non-cardiac surgery, recent research finds.
Hole in the Heart Increases Risk for Stroke After Surgery
Hole in the Heart Increases Risk for Stroke After Surgery

The research suggests the hole itself, known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO), contributes to the risk for stroke in patients following surgery. Stroke is a common complication after surgery.

Normally, the heart pumps blood through the right atrium and ventricle to the lung to pick up oxygen. The freshly oxygenated blood returns to the heart's left atrium and ventricle, from which it travels to the rest of the body. However, in one in five people (about 65 million Americans), a PFO allows blood from the right side of the heart to mix with blood in the left - bypassing the lung - and ultimately travel to the brain. If a clot is present, it too can reach the brain, causing stroke.

"We already knew that a PFO increases the risk of a second stroke in people who have previously had a stroke," said Matthias Eikermann, MD, Ph.D, of the Department of Anesthesiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), who lead the current study. "Our laboratory is looking for ways to reduce complications after non-cardiac surgery so we investigated whether the presence of PFO increases stroke risk after surgery."

Strong association between patent foramen ovale (PFO) and stroke after surgery
To assess that risk, Eikermann and colleagues reviewed the case histories of more than 150,000 patients who underwent surgery at one of three New England hospitals from 2007-2015. Analysis revealed that approximately 3.2 percent of patients with a PFO had a stroke within 30 days after surgery, compared with 0.5 percent of patients without a PFO. Additionally, the authors found that PFO-related strokes were more neurologically severe than those in patients without a PFO.

"We were surprised about the high magnitude of the risk of stroke in patients with PFO after surgery - the patients we studied did not have any sign or symptom of stroke prior to surgery," said Eikermann. "The risk of stroke during the short observation period of 30 days after surgery in this analysis is even higher than the risk observed over several years in patients who have had a prior stroke not linked to surgery."

New findings offer preventive measures
The authors conclude that minimizing the risk posed by a PFO could substantially reduce the number of post-operative strokes. While it remains an open question and one not addressed in this study, the authors suggest that eliminating the PFO entirely prior to surgery or manipulating the coagulation system immediately after surgery deserve further study to decrease the risk of post-operative stroke.

"Stroke is a devastating post-surgical complication, and we have a new pathway with known treatments that potentially could be used to decrease the risk," said Eikermann who emphasized that most patients do not know that they have a PFO before surgery. "Future studies will be helpful to see if performing routine echocardiography prior to surgery changes our surgical decision-making by specifically looking for and diagnosing a PFO before it contributes to stroke."

References:
  1. Pauline Y. Ng, Andrew K. Ng et al. Association of Preoperatively Diagnosed Patent Foramen Ovale With Perioperative Ischemic Stroke, JAMA doi:10.1001/jama.2017.21899


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Heat Stroke

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Heart Healthy Heart Hyperventilation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...