Hear The Future - World Hearing Day

‘WHO (World Health Organization) has launched the “Make Listening Safe initiative” to promote safe listening practices especially among the young.’

World Hearing Day 2018 - Make Listening Safe Initiative

Development of the Make Listening Safe (MaLiSa) App to highlight the importance of safe listening to children, youth, parents, health professionals and policy makers. The App provides information and tips to promote healthy listening and includes a media player that monitors sound exposure to assist in safe listening.

What We Can Do To Create Awareness About Hearing Loss

Protect yourself from loud noise

Have regular ear and hearing check-ups

Seek medical attention if you have ear pain or discharge

Check with your doctor whether any medicines that you take might affect hearing

Ask for captioning and sign language services

Use hearing aids as indicated

Hearing Loss - Facts and Figures

Over 450 million people including 34 million children suffer from disabling hearing loss

Disabling hearing loss refers to more than 40 decibels (dB) deafness in the better hearing ear in adults and a hearing loss greater than 30 dB in the better hearing ear in children.

About 1.1 billion young people (aged between 12-35 years) are at risk of deafness due to exposure to unsafe listening practices.

Every year the WHO marks the World Hearing Day by bringing out a theme along with catchy posters, banners, infographics and similar material containing latest available data on the topic and ways to address the problem. This material is made available to governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) all over the world and partners of the WHO who participate in this campaign. A World Hearing Day seminar is organized by the WHO at its headquarters in Geneva on this day. In recent years, several member states and partner organizations have joined hands with the WHO to raise awareness of this issue by hosting several events and activities in their respective countries.

WHO posters and banners bearing educational messages and information are available online and can be downloaded and shared widely on social media and other platforms to spread the message of prevention of hearing loss and to better manage hearing loss.