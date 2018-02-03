Highlights:
- Endometriosis awareness week is an annual event that aims to
educate and raise awareness about this little known condition.
- Endometriosis awareness week 2018 is being observed between 3rd
to 9th March.
- The event this year focuses on bringing down the unacceptably long
time (average of over 7 years) for diagnosis, through concerted efforts.
History of Endometrial Awareness Campaign
The earliest official National
Endometriosis Month was observed by the United States Congress in March 2002
. Since then many nations
across the world have come together to observe this event that aims to promote awareness
and empower not only women and their families, but the society at large, about
this common, but little known condition.
Endometrial Awareness Week 2018 - Speak Out. Period
In fact, the entire
month of March is observed as the
endometriosis awareness
month. Also, since 2014 several countries worldwide organize an 'Endometrial March'
to spread the message out to a larger
population. The fifth edition of the Worldwide
Endometriosis March
is going to be held on the 24th
March 2018
with several countries participating.
‘Endometriosis is not just bad period. It is a diagnosis that can change a woman’s life.’
Similar to other disease conditions,
endometriosis
is symbolized by a 'yellow ribbon'
, used in campaigns to
spread awareness about endometriosis.
What We Can Do To Help
Some of the ways we can help to spread
awareness about endometriosis include the following:
- Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share
messages about endometriosis awareness using the yellow ribbon theme or
catchy messages
- Organize fund raising events (selling yellow themed trinkets) and
donating the proceedings to organizations supporting endometriosis
research
- Women can share their experiences and personal stories on social media
to inspire other women similarly affected
- Organize events where prominent personalities suffering from endometriosis
can give talks and educate and inspire other women. Celebrities Whoopi Goldberg and Padma Lakshmi
- (Co-founder
of Endometriosis Foundation of America) suffer from
endometriosis and continue to be advocates to spread awareness about this
condition
- Organize an event in your community to raise awareness by distributing leaflets, displaying
messages in prominent places such as parks, shopping centers and on
important landmarks
- Featuring educational broadcasts on the radio and television by doctors
and health care personnel
- Offering women free health check-ups during the awareness campaign week
- Featuring write-ups and articles about endometriosis and personal
experiences of women in the print media
- Schools and institutions can
organize talks and educational
seminars to educate young girls about the condition
Endometriosis Facts and Figures
- 1 out of every 10 women i.e. 10% of
women worldwide have endometriosis - approximately 176
million worldwide
- Nearly 30-50 percent of women with
infertility are diagnosed with
endometriosis
- Although it is almost as common as
diabetes in women, knowledge about this condition remains painfully low
- The cause of endometriosis is not
clear and currently there is no cure
- Endometriosis is the second most
commonly diagnosed gynaecological condition in the UK.
- On average it more than 7 years
before a woman gets a diagnosis of endometriosis since symptom onset
- In terms of health care costs and loss
of work, endometriosis places a huge burden on the economy
What is Endometriosis?
Endometriosis is a condition affecting
women in the reproductive age group (13 to 50 years) where the lining of the
uterus (the endometrium) which is shed every month during menses is located in
abnormal extra-uterine sites such as the ovaries, tubes and other sites in the
abdomen and pelvis with bleeding into these sites every month.
It is associated with heavy and painful
periods, painful sex and some women may have urinary and bowel symptoms
as well. It
is a common cause of infertility. The quality of life may also be serious
impacted, often leading to depression.
Treatment options include hormone
therapy, pain relief and surgery. It is important
to get an early diagnosis and treatment
to reduce complications.
Living and Coping With Endometriosis
In addition to medical management of endometriosis, the
following measures may help with symptom control.
