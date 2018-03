The earliest official National Endometriosis Month was observed by the United States Congress in. Since then many nations across the world have come together to observe this event that aims to promote awareness and empower not only women and their families, but the society at large, about this common, but little known condition.

Endometrial Awareness Week 2018 - Speak Out. Period

‘Endometriosis is not just bad period. It is a diagnosis that can change a woman’s life.’

What We Can Do To Help

Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about endometriosis awareness using the yellow ribbon theme or catchy messages

such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about endometriosis awareness using the yellow ribbon theme or catchy messages Organize fund raising events (selling yellow themed trinkets) and donating the proceedings to organizations supporting endometriosis research

(selling yellow themed trinkets) and donating the proceedings to organizations supporting endometriosis research Women can share their experiences and personal stories on social media to inspire other women similarly affected

to inspire other women similarly affected Organize events where prominent personalities suffering from endometriosis can give talks and educate and inspire other women. Celebrities Whoopi Goldberg and Padma Lakshmi

can give talks and educate and inspire other women. Celebrities (Co-founder of Endometriosis Foundation of America) suffer from endometriosis and continue to be advocates to spread awareness about this condition

Organize an event in your community to raise awareness by distributing leaflets , displaying messages in prominent places such as parks, shopping centers and on important landmarks

to raise awareness by , displaying messages in prominent places such as parks, shopping centers and on important landmarks Featuring educational broadcasts on the radio and television by doctors and health care personnel

on the radio and television by doctors and health care personnel Offering women free health check-ups during the awareness campaign week

during the awareness campaign week Featuring write-ups and articles about endometriosis and personal experiences of women in the print media

about endometriosis and personal experiences of women in the print media Schools and institutions can organize talks and educational seminars to educate young girls about the condition

Endometriosis Facts and Figures

1 out of every 10 women i.e. 10% of women worldwide have endometriosis - approximately 176 million worldwide

women i.e. 10% of women worldwide have endometriosis - approximately Nearly 30-50 percent of women with infertility are diagnosed with endometriosis

Although it is almost as common as diabetes in women, knowledge about this condition remains painfully low

The cause of endometriosis is not clear and currently there is no cure

Endometriosis is the second most commonly diagnosed gynaecological condition in the UK.

On average it more than 7 years before a woman gets a diagnosis of endometriosis since symptom onset

In terms of health care costs and loss of work, endometriosis places a huge burden on the economy

What is Endometriosis?

Living and Coping With Endometriosis

Replace meat and dairy in diet which contain bad prostaglandins with healthier alternatives

Include more fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains rich in fiber

Manage symptoms of pain with pain killers

Avoid stimulants such as caffeine at night and get a good night's sleep

Relaxation and stress management techniques such as deep breathing and meditation will help

Regular exercise and physical activity at least 20-30 minutes per day

In fact, the entire month ofmonth. Also,to spread the message out to a larger population. The fifth edition of theis going to be held on the 24March 2018 with several countries participating.Similar to other disease conditions, endometriosis is symbolized by a, used in campaigns to spread awareness about endometriosis.Some of the ways we can help to spread awareness about endometriosis include the following:Endometriosis is a condition affecting women in the reproductive age group (13 to 50 years) where the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) which is shed every month during menses is located in abnormal extra-uterine sites such as the ovaries, tubes and other sites in the abdomen and pelvis with bleeding into these sites every month.It is associated with heavy and painful periods, painful sex and some women may have urinary and bowel symptoms as well. It is a common cause of infertility. The quality of life may also be serious impacted, often leading to depression.Treatment options include hormone therapy, pain relief and surgery. It isto reduce complications.In addition to medical management of endometriosis, the following measures may help with symptom control.Source: Medindia