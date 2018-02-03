Endometrial Awareness Week 2018 - Speak Out. Period

Endometriosis awareness week is an annual event that aims to educate and raise awareness about this little known condition.

Endometriosis awareness week 2018 is being observed between 3 rd to 9 th March.

to 9 March. The event this year focuses on bringing down the unacceptably long time (average of over 7 years) for diagnosis, through concerted efforts.

History of Endometrial Awareness Campaign

The earliest official National Endometriosis Month was observed by the United States Congress in. Since then many nations across the world have come together to observe this event that aims to promote awareness and empower not only women and their families, but the society at large, about this common, but little known condition.