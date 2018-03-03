medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

by Hannah Joy on  March 3, 2018 at 6:07 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Consuming fish at least once a week or 1 to 3 times per month reduces multiple sclerosis (MS)
  • High fish intake reduces the risk of MS or clinically isolated syndrome
  • Salmon, sardines, albacore, tuna and lake trout are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids
Consuming fish at least once a week or 1 to 3 times per month in addition to taking fish oil supplements on a daily basis can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS).
Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis
Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

The preliminary study was presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 70th Annual Meeting, Los Angeles.

The findings of this study reveal that the omega-3 fatty acids in fish help lower the risk of developing MS.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. 

MS has an autoimmune origin, i.e., the body begins attacking its nerve fibers called myelin, the fatty white substance that insulates and protects the nerves, which disrupts the signals between the brain and the rest of the body leading to 'sclerosis.' 

The affected nerve fibers cannot convey signals to and from the brain resulting in loss of sensation, weakness, inability to walk, see or balance oneself, depending on the particular nerve affected by sclerosis. 

The first episode of MS symptoms last for at least 24 hours, which is clinically known as an isolated syndrome and there is no cure for MS.

"Consuming fish that contain omega-3 fatty acids has been shown to have a variety of health benefits, so we wanted to see if this simple lifestyle modification, regularly eating fish and taking fish oil supplements, could reduce the risk of MS," said study author Annette Langer-Gould, MD, PhD, of Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, Calif., and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

Intake of Omega-3 fatty Acid

In this study, the research team examined the dietary pattern of about 1,153 people with an average age of 36 who were from various backgrounds.

Among these participants, about half of them were diagnosed with MS or clinically isolated syndrome.

The participants were asked about their consumption of fish and how much they ate regularly.

High fish intake is either eating one serving of fish per week or eating 1 to 3 servings per month, apart from taking daily fish oil supplements.

Low intake is less than one serving of fish per month and no fish oil supplements.

The types of fish consumed by participants include shrimp, salmon, and tuna.

Can High Fish Intake Lower Multiple Sclerosis?

The results of this study revealed that high fish intake reduced the risk of MS or clinically isolated syndrome by 45 percent than those who ate fish less than once a month or who did not take fish oil supplements.

Around 180 participants with MS had high fish intake when compared to 251 participants of the healthy controls.

The research team also looked at 13 genetic variations in a human gene cluster that regulates fatty acid levels and found two of them linked to lower the risk of MS, even after accounting for the higher fish intake, which means that some can have a genetic advantage while regulating fatty acid levels.

Fish such as salmon, sardines, albacore, tuna and lake trout are recommended as good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Need for further Research

Langer-Gould emphasizes that the study shows how omega-3 fatty acids are processed by the body and its association with reducing MS risk. However, it merely shows an association and not cause and effect.

The diagnosis is made with the help of a typical history, neurological examination and an MRI scan which will show the extent and area of sclerosis. 

Treatment for multiple sclerosis consists of medicines to modify the course of the disease, drugs to relieve symptoms, and physical therapy to cope with disability caused by the disease. 

Further research is needed to confirm these findings and to examine how omega-3 fatty acids affect inflammation, metabolism and nerve function.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

'Chemo' means medicine or 'drug'; 'therapy' means 'treatment'. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Fish Health Benefits

Fish Health Benefits

Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Some fish are contaminated with high levels of methyl mercury. Methyl mercury is a neurotoxin which affects the pregnant or lactating mother’s child’s brain.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Optic Neuritis

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Fish Health Benefits Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Fish: The Best and The Worst Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Health Risks of Eating Pork 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...