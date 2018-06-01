medindia
Durian is an Anti-aging Fruit

by Hannah Joy on  January 6, 2018 at 8:38 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • Durian fruit has anti-aging properties and has contributed to the production of serotonin
  • Using a combination of deep freeze technology and collagen, durian fruit's shelf life can be increased to on year
Durian fruit was found to have anti-aging properties and has contributed to serotonin production in the body, reveals a new study.
Durian is an Anti-aging Fruit
Durian is an Anti-aging Fruit

The government of Malaysia is looking forward to conducting a detailed study on claims that durians have aphrodisiac value.

Noor Azmi Ghazali, a fellow Barisan Nasional lawmaker, posed a question on whether a comprehensive study would be conducted on the health benefits of durians.

To which Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Agriculture, and Agro-based Resources Minister responded saying, "A friend told me it is true that there have been studies conducted on claims that durians have aphrodisiac value and are said to be good for men. We will ask the relevant people to conduct more research into this matter."

Durian Fruit Properties

In previous studies, the durian fruit was found to be one of the smelliest, but the most nutritious fruit in the world said Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery.

The research studies that were conducted in Thailand revealed that the durian fruit has higher amounts of antioxidants than any other tropical fruits.

The durian contains the polysaccharide gel, which helps in stimulating the immune systems to reduce cholesterol.

In one of the Chinese study, the durian skin was found to have analgesic and antibiotic properties and aids in relieving cough.

Another study from Singapore, reveals that high levels of potassium present in durian can help reduce high blood pressure.

"According to these experts, it is true that the durian is the key to our happiness," he said.

Increase Shelf Life of Durian Fruit

Ahmad Shabery said that the government of Malaysia has the technology to preserve durians for longer, which can be achieved by using a combination of deep freeze technology and collagen. This combination technology can preserve durians up to one year.

Durians have a shelf life of about three to six days when they kept at room temperature. But, extending their shelf life can lower its seasonal supply on prices.

The durian season is already coming up, and the price of Musang King has dropped to between RM50 (S$16) and RM40 per kilogram recently.

Another lawmaker had asked Ahmad Shabery, if Malaysia was the capability to produce durians all throughout the year.

"We have imported from Thailand, but I cannot say specifically. However, most of the world community, if given a choice between durian from Thailand and durian from Malaysia, those from Malaysia is preferred", said Ahmad Shabery.

The shortage caused by the weather has increased the prices of durians. Some varieties had increased from RM40 to 60 per kilogram and more than RM100 per kilogram.

The popularity of the fruit is rising and has reached even to China. Recently, it has led the Malaysian producers to export most of their durian produce to China.

In China, the prices for Musang King variety has reached to RM500 (S$161) per kg.

Ahmad Shabery held a three-day durian festival in Nanning in China's Guanxi province earlier this month.

Around 5,000 kg of the Musang King variety was shipped for the festival from Malaysia to China. The celebration was held from 3rd to 5th November.

What is Durian?

The durian is often referred to as the "king of fruits" and are large and heavy. The edible flesh is sweet and creamy and is often compared to a blend of pineapple, mango, papaya and custard apple.

Since the durian is an exotic fruit, it had not received a lot of scientific scrutiny until a few decades ago, and as a result of this, the durian health benefits are still being discovered.

Nutritional Benefits of Durian

Durian fruit contains vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin, folic acid, niacin, B6, and vitamin A.

Important minerals such as potassium, sodium, iron, calcium, magnesium,zinc, phosphorus are found in durian.

It also contains nutrients such as phytonutrients, water, protein, and beneficial dietary fats.

Here are a few of the health benefits of this fruit:
  • Controls Cholesterol Level
  • Improves Heart Health
  • Ideal for Weight Gain
  • Prevents Scurvy
  • Prevent infections during pregnancy


Source: Medindia

