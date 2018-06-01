Durian is an Anti-aging Fruit

‘Malaysian government can preserve durians longer, which can be achieved by using a combination of deep freeze technology and collagen.’

Controls Cholesterol Level

Improves Heart Health

Ideal for Weight Gain

Prevents Scurvy

Prevent infections during pregnancy

The government of Malaysia is looking forward to conducting a detailed study on claims that durians have aphrodisiac value.Noor Azmi Ghazali, a fellow Barisan Nasional lawmaker, posed a question on whether a comprehensive study would be conducted on the health benefits of durians.To which Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Agriculture, and Agro-based Resources Minister responded saying, "A friend told me it is true that there have been studies conducted on claims that durians have aphrodisiac value and are said to be good for men. We will ask the relevant people to conduct more research into this matter."In previous studies, the durian fruit was found to be one of the smelliest, but the most nutritious fruit in the world said Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery.The research studies that were conducted in Thailand revealed that the durian fruit has higher amounts of antioxidants than any other tropical fruits.The durian contains the polysaccharide gel, which helps in stimulating the immune systems to reduce cholesterol.In one of the Chinese study, the durian skin was found to have analgesic and antibiotic properties and aids in relieving cough.Another study from Singapore, reveals that high levels of potassium present in durian can help reduce high blood pressure."According to these experts, it is true that the durian is the key to our happiness," he said.Ahmad Shabery said that the government of Malaysia has the technology to preserve durians for longer, which can be achieved by using a combination of deep freeze technology and collagen. This combination technology can preserve durians up to one year.Durians have a shelf life of about three to six days when they kept at room temperature. But, extending their shelf life can lower its seasonal supply on prices.The durian season is already coming up, and the price of Musang King has dropped to between RM50 (S$16) and RM40 per kilogram recently.Another lawmaker had asked Ahmad Shabery, if Malaysia was the capability to produce durians all throughout the year."We have imported from Thailand, but I cannot say specifically. However, most of the world community, if given a choice between durian from Thailand and durian from Malaysia, those from Malaysia is preferred", said Ahmad Shabery.The shortage caused by the weather has increased the prices of durians. Some varieties had increased from RM40 to 60 per kilogram and more than RM100 per kilogram.The popularity of the fruit is rising and has reached even to China. Recently, it has led the Malaysian producers to export most of their durian produce to China.In China, the prices for Musang King variety has reached to RM500 (S$161) per kg.Ahmad Shabery held a three-day durian festival in Nanning in China's Guanxi province earlier this month.Around 5,000 kg of the Musang King variety was shipped for the festival from Malaysia to China. The celebration was held from 3rd to 5th November.The durian is often referred to as the "king of fruits" and are large and heavy. The edible flesh is sweet and creamy and is often compared to a blend of pineapple, mango, papaya and custard apple.Since the durian is an exotic fruit, it had not received a lot of scientific scrutiny until a few decades ago, and as a result of this, the durian health benefits are still being discovered.Durian fruit contains vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin, folic acid, niacin, B6, and vitamin A.Important minerals such as potassium, sodium, iron, calcium, magnesium,zinc, phosphorus are found in durian.It also contains nutrients such as phytonutrients, water, protein, and beneficial dietary fats.Here are a few of the health benefits of this fruit:Source: Medindia