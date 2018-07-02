Chemical in McDonald's French Fries can Cure Baldness

Mustard oil boiled with henna leaves

Refined coconut oil mixed with lime water and lime juice

The hair can also be washed with a mixture of equal quantities of fresh amla (Indian gooseberry) juice and lime juice, or with a paste of cooked black gram dhal and fenugreek seeds.



A Japanese stem cell research team found a novel approach to eliminate baldness by using an ingredient in McDonald's french fries.The research team from Yokohama National University discovered the chemicala silicone used in McDonald's fry oil.The chemical is used to prevent splashing of oil and also to mass produce hair follicles on mice.This simple method has proved that hair follicle germs (HFG) or cells that help grow hair follicles can be produced successfully."The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for the culture vessel. We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of the culture vessel, and it worked very well," said Professor Junji Fukuda.After transplanting the HGFs into the bald mice, new black hairs started to develop in those areas.The technique helped in creating about 5,000 HFGs simultaneously. The reason why the chemical was effective in new hair growth was that oxygen could easily pass through it.The study has been conducted only in mice. However, scientists feel that this technique can also be used on humans with similarly impressive results."This simple method is very robust and promising. We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness). In fact, we have preliminary data that suggests human HFG formation using human keratinocytes and dermal papilla cells," said Fukuda.There are several natural ways to maintain healthy hair like consuming sufficient amounts of essential nutrients and applying specific external nourishment for the hair.Hair is made of keratin, a protein, which also makes up the nails and the outer layer of our skin.Persons with a tendency to lose their hair should eat a balanced diet. Since hair contains protein, the protein intake should be adequate.An adequate quantity of vegetables, seeds, nuts, green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, egg, buttermilk, yogurt, soybeans, cheese, and milk, should be included in the diet.Vigorous rubbing of the scalp with the fingers, after washing the hair with cold water can help hair growth. This will activate the sebaceous glands and increase blood circulation, making hair growth healthy.There are several herbs, pulses and oil preparations that can be made and applied to the scalp at home to stimulate and maintain hair growth. These include: