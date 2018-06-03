medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Bacteria can be Programmed to Produce Drugs

by Rishika Gupta on  March 6, 2018 at 4:11 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • With the help synthetic technology, bacteria can now programmed to produce drugs.
  • Unique system has been developed to allocate essential cellular resources to both synthetic circuit and host cell - allowing both to survive and function properly.
  • Adding synthetic circuitry to cells could enable them to produce antibiotics and other valuable drugs.
Bacteria may now be programmed to produce drugs efficiently by applying engineering principles into synthetic biology. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Nature Communications.
Bacteria can be Programmed to Produce Drugs
Bacteria can be Programmed to Produce Drugs

Led by the Warwick Integrative Synthetic Biology Centre at Warwick's School of Engineering and the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Surrey, new research has discovered how to dynamically manage the allocation of essential resources inside engineered cells - advancing the potential of synthetically programming cells to combat disease and produce new drugs.

The researchers have developed a way to efficiently control the distribution of ribosomes - microscopic 'factories' inside cells that build proteins that keep the cell alive and functional - to both the synthetic circuit and the host cell.

Synthetic circuitry can be added to cells to enhance them and make them perform bespoke functions - providing vast new possibilities for the future of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, including the potential for cells specially programmed to produce novel antibiotics and other useful compounds.

A cell only has a finite amount of ribosomes, and the synthetic circuit and host cell in which the circuitry is inserted both compete for this limited pool of resources. It is essential that there are enough ribosomes for both, so they can survive, multiply and thrive. Without enough ribosomes, either the circuit will fail, or the cell will die - or both.

Using the engineering principal of a feedback control loop, commonly used in aircraft flight control systems, the researchers have developed and demonstrated a unique system through which ribosomes can be distributed dynamically - therefore, when the synthetic circuit requires more ribosomes to function properly, more will be allocated to it, and less allocated to the host cell, and vice versa.

Declan Bates, Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Warwick's School of Engineering and Co-Director, Warwick Integrative Synthetic Biology Centre (WISB) commented:

"Synthetic Biology is about making cells easier to engineer so that we can address many of the most important challenges facing us today - from manufacturing new drugs and therapies to finding new biofuels and materials. It's been hugely exciting in this project to see an engineering idea, developed on a computer, being built in a lab and working inside a living cell. "

José Jiménez, Lecturer in Synthetic Biology at the University of Surrey's Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences:

"The ultimate goal of the selective manipulation of cellular functions like the one carried out in this project is to understand fundamental principles of biology itself. By learning about how cells operate and testing the constraints under which they evolve, we can come up with ways of engineering cells more efficiently for a wide range of applications in biotechnology"

Ribosomes live inside cells, and construct proteins when required for a cellular function. When a cell needs protein, the nucleus creates mRNA, which is sent to the ribosomes - which then synthesise the essential proteins by bonding the correct amino acids together in a chain.

Reference
  1. Alexander P. S. Darlington, Juhyun Kim, José I. Jiménez & Declan G. Bates. Dynamic allocation of orthogonal ribosomes facilitates uncoupling of co-expressed genes, Nature communications (2018).DOI:10.1038/s41467-018-02898-6


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Prevent Skin Cancer with Beneficial Bacteria

Prevent Skin Cancer with Beneficial Bacteria

Staphylococcus epidermidis, bacteria on the skin can be beneficial by protecting the skin against cancer, finds a research team at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Gut Bacteria can Alter Diet Necessary to Reduce Blood Pressure

Gut Bacteria can Alter Diet Necessary to Reduce Blood Pressure

Natural gut bacteria can alter the effectiveness of a diet change, considered to be effective in reducing high blood pressure finds a new study.

Live Tuberculosis Bacteria can be Found by a Glowing Molecule

Live Tuberculosis Bacteria can be Found by a Glowing Molecule

A molecule developed in lab can identify the bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB) and make it to glow.

C-sections and Gut Bacteria May Up Childhood Obesity Risk

C-sections and Gut Bacteria May Up Childhood Obesity Risk

An overweight or obese woman when delivering vaginally, the risk of overweight in her child is three times higher, and when giving birth via cesarean-section (C-section), the risk is five times higher than usual.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Drugs Banned in India Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...