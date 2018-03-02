medindia
Antioxidants in Red Wine can Prevent Fat Build Up in The Heart

by Rishika Gupta on  February 3, 2018 at 4:57 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • Antioxidant coated balloon stents have now been developed to reduce the increasing risk of heart attack or stroke due to fat build up in coronary arteries.
  • The Anti- oxidant coated stents can now release red wine antioxidants slowly over time to prevent blood clot formation.
  • Resveratrol and quercetin antioxidants found in red wine can be used.
New Antioxidant coated balloon stents have now been developed to treat heart diseases. The balloon stents can release the antioxidants slowly over time to promote healing Resveratrol and quercetin antioxidants that are being used are found in red wine.
Antioxidants in Red Wine can Prevent Fat Build Up in The Heart

Heart disease occurs when plaque builds up within artery walls blocking the blood flow through tissues in the body, increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

In one procedure called coronary angioplasty, a surgeon inserts and inflates a tiny balloon inside a blocked or narrow artery to widen it and allow blood to flow through to the heart thereby decreasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke. This procedure often includes inserting a permanent small mesh tube to support the blood vessel called a stent.

Commercial stents can release chemotherapy agents that are toxic and can cause the blood vessel to narrow again. LSU Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences Professor Tammy Dugas is developing a new stent that releases red wine antioxidants slowly over time that promotes healing and prevents blood clotting and inflammation. The two antioxidant compounds are resveratrol and quercetin.

"By delivering red wine antioxidants during conventional angioplasty, it may be possible to prevent excess tissue from building up and the blood vessel from narrowing again as it heals," Dr. Dugas said.

In addition to the stent, Dugas and colleagues are developing a balloon coated with the same compounds to treat blood flow blockages throughout the body called peripheral artery disease.

This disease which can limit the blood flow to kidneys, the stomach, arms or legs affects about 8 to 12 million Americans. However, less than 20 percent are diagnosed by a physician.

Drug-coated balloons are a relatively new product and are being developed to help interventional cardiologists treat arteries that are difficult to target with traditional angioplasty and stent treatments.

Reference:
    Red Wine Proves Good for the Heart (Again) - (https:www.lsu.edu/mediacenter/news/2018/02/01vetmed_dugas_stents.php)

    Source: Eurekalert

