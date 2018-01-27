medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

by Hannah Joy on  January 27, 2018 at 8:20 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Poor air quality is associated with irregular menstrual cycles in teenage girls
  • Unhealthy eating habits, increased weight gain, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can also lead to irregular periods
  • Having nutritious food and increasing the intake of green leafy vegetables can help prevent irregular menstrual cycles
Exposure to air pollution can cause irregular menstrual cycles in teenage girls. Also, infertility, metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome can occur later in life, reveals a new study.
Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls
Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

The study was published in the journal Human Reproduction. This is the first study that shows teenage girls aged 14 to 18 who are exposed to air pollution were associated with the increased irregularity of menstrual cycles.

Why Irregular Menstrual Cycle?

In previous studies, exposure to air pollution has always been linked to cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.

However, in this study, the research team shows that there may be other systems that could be affected as well including the reproductive and endocrine system, said Shruthi Mahalingaiah from the Boston University School of Medicine in the US.

The research team desired to understand a participants' exposure during a particular time window and used health and location data gathered in the Nurses' Health Study-2 plus air pollution exposure metrics from the EPA air quality monitoring system.

Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, The Nurture Clinic said, "Particulate matter can create hormonal problems in the body, and once these hormonal changes it causes an irregular menstrual cycle."

Weight gain, wrong eating habits, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can all lead to irregular menstrual cycles, reveal Health experts.

Link between Air Pollution and Irregular Menstrual Cycle

In urban cities, the numbers have slightly increased in that last couple of years, reveal doctors. Doctors suggest that teenage girls should consume nutritious food and increase their intake of green vegetables.

Dr. Alka Kriplani, HODof gynecology, AIIMS, said, "There has been no direct evidence which suggests that air pollution creates an irregular menstrual cycle. Poor air quality can cause respiratory and cardiovascular issues, but prolonged breathing in bad air quality can create stress and other hormonal issues in the body."

Effects of Air Pollution

Air pollution refers to the presence of solid particles and gases in the air. Pollutants may be natural or humanmade. These contaminants cause discomfort, disease, or death to humans. Other living organisms are also affected.

The atmosphere is a dynamic complex mixture of gases that is vital for sustaining life on Earth. Emissions from vehicles, factories, dust, pollen and mold spores may be suspended as particles.

Some air pollutants are poisonous; inhalation of polluted air causes respiratory diseases such as asthma, heart diseases, changes in lung function, and also death.

Long-term exposure to polluted air can compromise the growth (especially lung development) in children. Air pollution is not restricted to the external environment: indoor pollution is also hazardous to health.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.

Dysmenorrhea

Dysmenorrhea

Dysmenorrhea, menstrual cramps or painful periods is the commonest menstrual disorder. The causes are varied. Treatment aims at providing pain relief.

Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual cycle occurs every month during a woman's reproductive age. Tracking menstrual cycle helps understand ovulation time and irregularities.

Menstrual Migraine

Menstrual Migraine

Menstrual migraine refers to severe headaches occurring in women two to three days before onset and during periods, and is related to hormonal fluctuations.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Dilatation and Curettage Pollution Air Pollution Menstrual Cycle Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...