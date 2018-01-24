Add A Pinch Of Turmeric to Your Food For Better Memory and Mood

‘Curcumin improves memory by reducing the plaque and tangle accumulation in brain regions that regulate mood and memory.’

The people who took curcumin experienced significant improvements in their memory and attention abilities.

In memory tests, the people taking curcumin improved by 28 percent over the 18 months.

Curcumin showed mild improvements in mood, and the brain PET scans showed significantly less amyloid and tau signals in the amygdala and hypothalamus than those who took placebos. The amygdala and hypothalamus are regions of the brain that control various memory and emotional functions.

Gary W. Small, Prabha Siddarth, Zhaoping Li, Karen J. Miller, Linda Ercoli, Natacha D. Emerson, Jacqueline Martinez, Koon-Pong Wong, Jie Liu, David A. Merrill. 'Memory and Brain Amyloid and Tau Effects of a Bioavailable Form of Curcumin in Non-Demented Adults: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled 18-Month Trial.' American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry (2018). https:doi.org/10.1016/j.jagp.2017.10.010.



Source: Medindia

