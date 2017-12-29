medindia
World’s First Ultrasound That “Jump-starts” the Brain Out of Coma
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

World’s First Ultrasound That “Jump-starts” the Brain Out of Coma

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 29, 2017 at 4:43 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Non-invasive technique called low intensity focused ultrasound pulsation (LIFUP) jump-starts the nonfunctioning neural circuits and brings man out of coma.
  • LIFUP produces direct neuro-modulation of nuclei in the thalamus non-invasively and without affecting intervening tissues.
  • The patient was able to regain consciousness and language comprehension three days after the experimental treatment.
  • The technique opens a new door to help treat human patients suffering from disorder of consciousness (DOC).
An ultrasound technique called low intensity focused ultrasound pulsation (LIFUP) was used by a team of doctors to "jump-start" the non-functioning neural circuits of the brain to awaken a 25-year-old man from coma. The ultrasound which has been successful multiple times in animal models, has for the first time proved effective in waking up a human from a disorder of consciousness. The UCLA study is published in the journal Brain Stimulation.

The Problem of Waking up Asleep

Modern science has it made it possible to treat and increase survival rates of even the most severe brain injuries causing coma. However, a significant number of patients that recover from coma, do not achieve complete recovery and wake up to a disorder of consciousness, like vegetative state or minimally conscious state. These states cause the patients to lose all autonomy with no treatment options available, putting a great amount of emotional and financial stress on the family.

The Non-invasive Ultrasound that can Wake you up from Coma

The low-intensity focused ultrasound pulsation (LIFUP) study was led by Martin Monti, a UCLA associate professor of psychology and neurosurgery. The first man to ever have received the treatment has made great progress after waking up from coma.
World’s First Ultrasound That “Jump-starts” the Brain Out of Coma

The treatment method uses sonic waves to stimulate the neurons in the part of the brain called thalamus which is the center for information processing. While there are other neuro-modulatory techniques like deep brain stimulation (DBS) and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), they have severe limitations. In addition to not being able to increase a patients behavioral responsiveness, DBS is an invasive surgical procedure that requires the implantation of devices into the body that can lead to damage to surrounding tissue. tDCS, on the other hand is non-invasive, but does not achieve direct neuro-modulation, it does so by stimulating other parts of the brain which are in contact with the thalamus, like the pre frontal cortex.

LIFUP is an alternative procedure that can directly cause neuro-modulation in the nuclei of the thalamus by not causing any harm to the intervening tissues.

Limitations of the Study

It is important to remember that this is the first person to be given this experimental treatment and the results may not be applied to everyone who undergo this procedure. The research team plan on conducting trials to determine if LIFUP could be used consistently as a treatment for people who are in a coma.

Also, the success of this recovery cannot be fully credited to the ultrasound technique.

"It is possible that we were just very lucky and happened to have stimulated the patient just as he was spontaneously recovering," Monti said.

If the technique is found to be a success, this could open a new door to help treat patients suffering from a disorder of consciousness (DOC). Building a low-cost, portable device to help "wake up" patients completely from their comas, is also not far away.

References:
  1. World First: Ultrasound Used to "Jump-Start" Patient's Brain out of a Coma - (https:futurism.com/world-first-ultrasound-used-to-jump-start-patients-brain-out-of-a-coma/)
  2. Monti, M., Schnakers, C., Korb, A., Bystritsky, A. & Vespa, P. Non-Invasive Ultrasonic Thalamic Stimulation in Disorders of Consciousness after Severe Brain Injury: A First-in-Man Report. Brain Stimulation 9, 940-941 (2016).

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Coma

Coma

Coma is a deep state of unconsciousness where the affected individual is alive but is not able to react or respond to external stimuli. The outcome ranges from full recovery to death.

Ultrasound

Ultrasound

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

Head Injury

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Head Trauma - First Aid and Emergency Treatment Guide

Head Trauma - First Aid and Emergency Treatment Guide

A quick and simple First Aid guide on how to administer treatment for Head Trauma.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Decreased Consciousness

Decreased Consciousness

Consciousness can be decreased to various degrees and result in conditions like delirium, stupor, coma, persistent vegetative state, minimal conscious state and brain death.

Egg Donation

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Radioisotope Scan

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Coma Parkinsons Disease Radioisotope Scan Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Egg Donation Ultrasound Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Decreased Consciousness 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...