medindia
'Wonder' Drug Might be Ineffective in Alcohol Use Disorders
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

'Wonder' Drug Might be Ineffective in Alcohol Use Disorders

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 26, 2018 at 4:36 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Baclofen has recently become popular as wonder drug to cure alcoholism and is especially well tolerated since it is predominantly excreted by the kidneys
  • Recent meta-analysis suggests that baclofen may not be very effective in treating alcoholism
Baclofen may be ineffective in treating alcohol-related disorders, according to a recent meta-analysis study conducted by a research team from the University of Liverpool and published in the Addiction journal.
'Wonder' Drug Might be Ineffective in Alcohol Use Disorders

Baclofen has been used since the 1970s as a skeletal muscle relaxant in spasticity associated conditions and recently gained prominence for its possible role in curing alcoholism (affecting the liver), especially as it is well-tolerated, being predominantly excreted by the kidneys.

Meta-analysis Study on Efficacy of Baclofen in Reducing Risk Factors of Alcohol Abuse was conducted by Dr Abi Rose and Dr Andy Jones, from the University's Addiction Research Team. A meta-analysis of all 12 clinical trials compared baclofen with placebo on at least one of the several risk factors such as anxiety, depression or craving, which can result in excessive harmful drinking.

Meta-analysis is an advanced statistical procedure that enables the analyst to merge the results of all the available research on a specific topic into a measurable quantity that represents the quantum of the overall effect of one variable on another variable (for example anxiety on drinking). Thus, meta-analysis involves collective study and offers more precise and reliable results when compared to the outcome of just a single research or study.

Key findings of the meta-analysis were the following:
  • Baclofen resulted in higher abstinent rates compared with placebo; for every 8 persons treated with baclofen, one remained abstinent
However, all other outcomes analyzed did not show any relation to baclofen effect
  • Baclofen failed to increase number of abstinent days or reduce number of heavy drinking days during the treatment
  • Baclofen did not reduce anxiety, depression or craving for alcohol all of which are risk factors for a heavy drinking outcome
Thus, the meta-analysis failed to find conclusive evidence to support the use of baclofen in treating alcohol abuse disorders.

Dr Rose, said: "Our research highlights several issues with the existing body of trials. Many of the studies only recruited a limited number of patients, so maybe too small to find an effect.

"The existing trials also differ on a number of factors, such as the dose of baclofen given and the length of treatment. Importantly, the pharmacokinetics of baclofen (how it moves in the body) are not well-understood, so there may be individual factors influencing the effectiveness of baclofen that we do not yet understand."

Potential Limitation of Earlier Studies Supporting Use of Baclofen In Alcohol Disorders

Several studies have found baclofen to be highly effective in treating alcohol use disorders; some have claimed it to be 'wonder drug' capable of treating alcoholism.Following numerous successful clinical trials, the use of use of baclofen for this purpose increased several fold and sales of the drug increased in a few countries.

However, in more recent years, there has been an increasing number of studies which directly compared baclofen against placebo on a number of outcome measures. Most of these outcome measures are drink-related, for instance
  • Degree of abstinence at the end of the treatment trial
  • Number of abstinent or heavy drinking days during the trial
However, there are other risk factors identified with excessive drinking andthe role of baclofen in addressing these risk factors may not have been adequately quantified while recommending the use of baclofen in alcohol abuse disorders.

Certain factors have been identified, namely the following such as whether
  • Baclofen could reduce alcohol craving
  • Baclofen can decrease negative mood states, such as anxiety and depression, which are well-known risk factors for harmful drinking
The current meta-analysis therefore conducted their study to focus on the effectiveness of baclofen in reducing these risk factors leading to harmful drinking.

It may be apt to conclude with the remarks of Dr Jones, who says, "This new meta-analysis shows that baclofen is no more effective than placebo on a range of key outcome measures, suggesting that the current increasing use of baclofen as a treatment for alcohol use disorders is premature."

References:
  1. Baclofen - (https:en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baclofen)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Baclofen

Baclofen

This medication is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic ...

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. 'Placebo response' is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease'.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Drug Toxicity Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Signature Drug Toxicity Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...