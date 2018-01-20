Why Do We Eat More During the Night?

Eating late during the day and stress can induce overeating.

The levels of hunger hormones increase and the levels of satiety hormones take a dip in the evening.

The findings can help modify behavior which can prevent overeating.

Intake of food during the day is usually much less, when compared to that of food consumed in the evenings. We would probably think, that we are hard pressed for time to grab a bite during the day, and more relaxed in the evening. However, this is not so. A recent study finds that the level of hunger hormones rise and satiety hormone levels decrease in the evening. This means that we will want to eat more and we tend to feel that we are not full especially in the evening.