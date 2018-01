Week’s Worth of HIV Drugs in a Single Dose

While the introduction of antiretroviral therapies in the 1990s made significant contributions to decreasing the mortality rate of HIV, there were 2.1 million new HIV infections and 1.2 million HIV-related deaths in 2015. The numbers are significantly large and many of these HIV patients rely on a handful of drugs to treat HIV infections. There have been several clinical trials testing the efficacy of antiretroviral drugs but with mixed results."One of the main barriers to treating and preventing HIV is adherence," says Giovanni Traverso, a research affiliate at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research and a gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer at Brigham and Women's Hospital.The drug delivery system can not only be used for delivery of HIV medications but also can be used for several other diseases.The capsule was developed in 2016 by research teams at MIT and BWH. It consists of a star-shaped structure with six arms and encased in a smooth coating. The drugs are arranged in such a way that they fold inward. After the capsule is swallowed, the arms unfold and gradually release the loaded drugs.The drug design allows the capsule to disintegrate and pass through the digestive tract once all the drugs are released."In a way, it's like putting a pillbox in a capsule. Now you have chambers for every day of the week on a single capsule," Traverso says.Previous studies on the drug delivery system to deliver the anti-malarial drug ivermectin showed that this capsule could remain in the stomach for up to two weeks, gradually releasing the drug.The team is also looking at ways to make the capsule last for longer periods of time within the body, further reducing the frequency at which drugs need to be taken.Source: Medindia