Type 2 Diabetes Drug Study Showed Improvement In Alzheimer’s Patients

Highlights:
- Diabetes treating drugs by its
triple mode of action significantly improved memory loss in a study
carried out in Alzheimer's disease by a research team of Lancaster
University in the U.K.
- The novel approach reduces the
problems in growth factor signaling which is found to be the cause of
brain degeneration in Alzheimer's patients.
- Promises effective therapy in
patients with a chronic neurodegenerative disease by delivering constant
neuroprotective effects.
Study about
Alzheimer's response to Diabetes drugs
Study published
in Brain Research
showed that the drugs which are
developed to treat type 2 diabetes might offer considerable improvement in treating
Alzheimer's disease (AD). The drug used in the study further demonstrated a
significant reversed memory loss by its triple mode of action. Benefits of the
triple agonist drugs are found in the clinical study, carried out in transgenic
mice by using a maze test.
The cognitive
function involving learning and memory found to be improved by the drug which
also exhibits certain neuroprotective properties.
‘Clinical investigation of an older version of drugs showed much efficacy in treating Alzheimer’s disease by exhibiting triple agonist effect. This study helps discover new drugs for treating incurable diseases in future.’
These include
the following:
- Protects the nerve cell by
increasing the levels of growth factor in brain
- Amyloid plaques in the brain
associated with Alzheimer's are decreased
- Decreasing oxidative stress and
chronic inflammation
- Delaying the rate of neuronal loss
Triple Receptor Drugs
Drugs used in
the study act at various pathways helps in protecting the brain against
degeneration. It is found that problems related to growth factors (GLP-1, GIP,
and Glucagon) results in the impairment in the brain of Alzheimer's disease
patients. Diabetes
drugs used in the clinical study showed
enhanced levels of brain growth factor resulting in a reversal of memory loss
by exhibiting steady neuroprotective effects.
Liraglutide
a diabetic drug
also showed better results in spatial memory with an
overall reduced plaque in the brain. The study showed that liraglutide has not
only beneficial in early stages of an AD, but also in
later stages. This was proved when the effects are compared with liraglutide
treated mice with saline-treated mice. However, the study requires further
deeper research in human by studying dose-response and comparison with other
drugs making it a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's is
the most common form of dementia that results in problems in thinking, memory,
and behavior. It occurs gradually at increasing age and the majority of people
with Alzheimer's are above 65 and the disease gets worse over time. In the
United States alone, nearly 200,000 people are diagnosed with early onset of
Alzheimer's disease and estimated to be the six leading cause of death.
Currently, there
is no cure for Alzheimer's but there are various on-going
researches worldwide aimed at delaying the onset, prevention, and treatment of
the disease.
What are the Symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease?
The symptoms of
Alzheimer's includes
References:
- Serious memory loss
- Confusion about events, place and
time
- Behavioural changes
- Mood disorders
- Difficulty in walking and speaking
- Illogical suspicion
- Disorientation
- Liraglutide can reverse memory impairment, synaptic loss and reduce plaque load in aged APP/PS1 mice, a model of Alzheimer's disease. - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23973293)
- What Is Alzheimer's? - (https:www.alz.org/alzheimers_disease_what_is_alzheimers.asp)
Source: Medindia