Tiny Doses of Drugs Delivered Directly to the Brain Using Ultrathin Needles

Ultrathin needles, as thin as human hair can now be used to deliver small quantities of medicine directly to the brain.

Directly targeting specific regions of the brain can treat the precise neural circuits without interfering with normal body function.

The extremely small cannula allows the delivery of drugs to only about a cubic millimeter of the brain, limiting exposure of the drug to unspecific brain regions.

A miniaturized system

Using an ultrathin needle as thin as the human hair, a research team at MIT has been able to deliver tiny quantities of medication directly into brain regions as small as 1 cubic millimeter. This allows targeting very specific areas deep inside the brain with precise control without letting the drugs enter the central nervous system or interfere with normal body functions. The study was published in the journalThe device contains several tubes encapsulated within a needle. Using microfabrication techniques, the tubes were developed to measure about 30 micrometers in diameter and up to 10 centimeters in length. The tubes are contained in a stainless steel needle with a diameter of about 150 microns. The tubes may contain one or more drugs that can be directed towards specific regions in the brain with precise control of how much of the drug is given and where it goes. In an experiment on rats, the team was successfully able to deliver targeted doses of a drug that affects the animals' motor function.