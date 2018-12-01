The Shrinking Ozone Hole, A Sign Of Relief For Environmentalists

Chlorofluorocarbons and the Ozone Hole

Recovery of the Ozone Hole

Chlorine levels in Antarctica need to decline

There needs to be a reduction in ozone depletion as a result of chlorine decline

‘The decline in depletion of the ozone layer insists on the fact that science when combined with right policy making can solve even the greatest environmental and public health challenges.’

The benefits

Blocks ultraviolet radiation responsible for problems from cataracts to skin cancers.

Blocks the adverse effects of UV radiation on crop yields.

Strengthens the belief that sends across a reminder that international collaborations can solve even the greatest environmental and public health problems.

When it comes to bad news about climate change, there is never a shortage. From air pollution to rising global temperatures, there has never been positive news and the solutions have always seemed farfetched. But Chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs were one of the common compounds back in the 1980s to be used in aerosol sprays, refrigerants, solvents, and other products. In the upper layer of the atmosphere chlorine containing CFCs break down to produce inorganic chlorine which further breaks down the protective ozone layer that protects the earth from the sun's harmful radiations. One CFC molecule can destroy 100,000 ozone molecules and their long life span means that they could persist in the atmosphere for decades.

NASA's satellite data suggests that the ozone hole over Antarctica is slowly reducing in size. According to the Montreal protocol, ozone recovery requires two things to happen:

Chlorine levels in Antarctica need to decline

There needs to be a reduction in ozone depletion as a result of chlorine decline

By measuring O, HCl, and NO, Aura Microwave Limb Sounder demonstrated that inorganic chlorine from 2013 to 2016 was 223 ± 93 parts per trillion lower in the Antarctic atmosphere than during the years 2004 to 2007. This brings the 9 year annual rate of inorganic chlorine decline to 25 ± 10 ppt/yr (~0.8%/yr). The study also observed a reduction in ozone depletion in response to chlorine decline.

Experts believe that this major achievement is the result of the series of international regulations and collaborations of several nations to ban the use of CFCs.

"We may have turned the corner on Odepletion," says Dr. Susan Strahan, an atmospheric scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the lead author of the study. "But it's important that all the nations of the world continue to abide by the Montreal Protocol (and its amendments) that ban CFC production."

Any rise in atmospheric ozone levels is expected to bring major benefits to life on earth.

The benefits

Blocks ultraviolet radiation responsible for problems from cataracts to skin cancers.

Blocks the adverse effects of UV radiation on crop yields.

Strengthens the belief that sends across a reminder that international collaborations can solve even the greatest environmental and public health problems.

'The decline in depletion of the ozone layer insists on the fact that science when combined with right policy making can solve even the greatest environmental and public health challenges.'

Strahan concludes saying, "Science and policy CAN work together to solve global problems. I think people need to know this so they won't be discouraged about solving climate change."