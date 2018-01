Stem Cells are a Potential Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration

‘The presence of primary cilia on the retinal pigment epithelial cells is necessary for their proper structure and function and to prevent the degeneration of photoreceptors in dry age-related macular degeneration.’

The RPE cells formed were structurally mature and were oriented as a single functional monolayer

Their genetic constitution resembled more of adult RPE cells

They engulfed the photoreceptor outer segments, which reflects the proper functioning of the RPE cells

Their cilia appeared to enhance the maturation of the cells by inhibiting the canonical WNT signaling. However, the suppression of the WNT signaling is not enough for the maturation of the RPEs, as demonstrated by further experiments and requires further PKCδ activation

The RPE cells were immature structurally and functionally

The RPE cell density and the polarity of the cells were altered, resulting in maturational and functional defects

RPE cells from stem cells of patients with mutations in the cilia gene CEP290 had smaller cilia, with the resultant cells developing structural and functional defects. The lack of maturation of these cells was shown to be associated with retinal degeneration

The study in mice demonstrated that damage to the RPE cells occurs before the damage to the photoreceptors. It also emphasized the importance of WNT suppression to ensure the maturation of the RPE cells

About Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

About the Retina

May-Simera, Helen Louise et al. "Primary Cilium Mediated Retinal Pigment Epithelium Maturation is Retarded in Ciliopathy Patient Cells". Cell Reports. Published online January 2, 2018. DOI:10.1016/j.celrep.2017.12.038 Facts About Age-Related Macular Degeneration - (https:nei.nih.gov/health/maculardegen/armd_facts)

