Stem Cells are a Potential Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration

The retinal pigment
epithelial cells (RPE) are special cells that support and nourish the
photoreceptors in the inner layer of the eye. The mature cells have thread-like
structures called primary cilia, which appear to be important for their
function. The cilia suppress the canonical WNT pathway, thereby signaling to
the cells to stop dividing and being maturing. The RPE cells are affected in geographic
atrophy or dry age-related macular
degeneration
(AMD); this is followed by a gradual loss of vision due
to the secondary effect on the photoreceptors.
‘The presence of primary cilia on the retinal pigment epithelial cells is necessary for their proper structure and function and to prevent the degeneration of photoreceptors in dry age-related macular degeneration.’
The
scientists emphasized the importance of the cilia in the development of
functional RPEs by exposing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) programmed to
form RPEs to two cilia promoting (aphidicolin and prostaglandin E2) drugs and
one cilia-inhibiting (HPI-4) drug
. The iPSC are stem cells that can be
coaxed to develop into any type of cells.
On
exposure of the cells to cilia-promoting drugs:
- The RPE cells
formed were structurally mature and were oriented as a single functional
monolayer
- Their genetic
constitution resembled more of adult RPE cells
- They engulfed the
photoreceptor outer segments, which reflects the proper functioning of the
RPE cells
- Their cilia
appeared to enhance the maturation of the cells by inhibiting the
canonical WNT signaling. However, the suppression of the WNT signaling is
not enough for the maturation of the RPEs, as demonstrated by further
experiments and requires further PKCδ activation
When
the cells were exposed to the cilia-inhibiting drug:
- The RPE cells
were immature structurally and functionally
When
the genes responsible for the development of the cilia-protein IFT88 were
knocked off:
- The RPE cell
density and the polarity of the cells were altered, resulting in
maturational and functional defects
To confirm the results
of their experiments, the scientists carried out their experiments in cells
from patients as well as mice with ciliopathies, conditions with defective
primary cilium function. Patients with ciliopathies develop retinal
degeneration.
- RPE cells from
stem cells of patients with mutations in the cilia
gene CEP290 had smaller cilia, with the resultant cells developing
structural and functional defects. The lack of maturation of these cells
was shown to be associated with retinal degeneration
- The study in mice
demonstrated that damage to the RPE cells occurs before the damage to the
photoreceptors. It also emphasized the importance of WNT suppression to
ensure the maturation of the RPE cells
A similar functional benefit of ciliated
cells on the maturation of epithelial cells was noted in the lungs.
About
Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration
Age-related macular
degeneration (AMD) is a condition where the photoreceptors (light-sensitive
cells) in the macula undergo degeneration, usually above the age of 50 years,
resulting in blurred vision. A family history and smoking increase the risk of
developing the condition. In dry age-related macular degeneration, the
photoreceptors as well as the supporting tissue in the macula consisting of
retinal pigment epithelial cells undergo degeneration. There is no specific
treatment for the condition. Some patients may benefit from the intake of
mineral and vitamin supplements. In the recent years, treatment with stem cells
is being explored for the condition. However, this approach has faced some
roadblocks due to the incomplete maturation of the stem cells during the
studies.
About
the Retina
The retina
is
the inner light-sensitive layer of the eye. It detects the rays of light that
enter the eye and converts them into electrical signals that are carried to the
brain via the optic nerve. The retina contains two types of photoreceptors, the
rods that detect dim light, and the cones that are responsible for colored
vision. The macula is the most light-sensitive region with a maximum
concentration of cones and is responsible for central vision.
