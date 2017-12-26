Stem Cell Therapy In Perianal Fistula Associated With Crohn’s Disease

Highlights:
- Perianal fistula is most commonly
reported in patients suffering from Crohn's disease can be treated
effectively by a new therapy involving Darvadstrocel.
- Darvadstrocel by its expanded
adipose stem cells acts in the inflammatory pathways and reduces
inflammation.
- The healing process is improved
significantly while Darvadstrocel is administered and should be used while
other treatments are failed to respond in treating perianal fistula.
Perianal fistula
is an inflammatory condition which usually affects the area surrounding the
anal canal by its presence of fistulous tract found across the anal sphincters.
The presence of diseases either of colonic or rectal origin is found to be a
serious threat to the development of such perianal fistulas.
Darvadstrocel
shows its benefit by improving the healing process of complex perianal fistulas
in patients suffering from Crohn's disease. It comes as an injection form which
contains expanded adipose stem cells about 5 million cells/ml. After the
administration of Darvadstrocel, it decreases the release of pro-inflammatory
cytokines at the inflammation sites. Due to this immunoregulatory activity,
inflammation is greatly reduced which helps the tissues around the fistula to
heal quickly.
‘Crohn’s disease patients who suffer from a common complication of perianal fistula are treated with a new advanced treatment containing Darvadstrocel which offers quick healing process by interfering with the inflammatory mediators.
’
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has
approved Darvadstrocel stem
cell therapy
in treating adult patients with perianal fistula
presented with a non-active or mildly active luminal Crohn's disease, only when
other treatment choices showed no response.
It is highly
recommended that only medical specialists should be engaged in selecting
Darvadstrocel therapy or those who are experienced in diagnosing and treating
the conditions where Darvadstrocel is intended to be used for. Although the
success rate in healing perianal fistula is higher with this new advanced
therapy, the most commonly reported adverse effects are the anal abscess,
fistula, pain due to a muscle spasm in the anal area along with a procedural
pain.
Crohn's
diseaseCrohn's
disease
is one of the diseases of Inflammatory bowel disease that
occurs due to the inflammation of the digestive tract which affects any part of
the mouth to anus. It commonly affects the lower section of the small intestine
known as the ileum.
The causative
origin of Crohn's disease is not known but believed to occur due to the
abnormal reaction of the body immune system. There is no proper treatment for
Crohn's disease but the symptoms can be treated accordingly.
It is estimated
that nearly 115,000 people in the U.K alone and more than a million are
affected worldwide by this disease.
What are the
symptoms of Crohn's disease?
The major
symptoms include
What are the
Complications of Crohn's disease?
The common
complications that occur due to Crohn's disease are
References:
- Intestinal ulcer
- Obstruction in the intestinal area
- Malnutrition
- Skin problems and pain in the
joints
- Growth retardation in children and
adolescents
- Manuela Marzo, Carla Felice, et al. "Management of perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease: An up-to-date review" World J Gastroenterol. (2015) Feb 7; 21(5): 1394-1403.2015 Feb 7. doi: 10.3748/wjg.v21.i5.1394
- Perianal fistula - (https:radiopaedia.org/articles/perianal-fistula)
- Crohn's Disease - (https:medlineplus.gov/crohnsdisease.html)
Source: Medindia