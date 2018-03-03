Role of Hydrocortisone in Septic Shock Still Unclear

Highlights:
- Two studies evaluated the use of corticosteroids in the treatment
of patients with septic shock.
- The APROCCHSS
trial reported a lower 90-day all-cause mortality in patients who received
hydrocortisone plus fludrocortisone as compared to those who received
placebo.
- The ADRENAL
trial, on the other hand, did not report a lower 90-day mortality in
septic shock patients receiving mechanical ventilation who were
administered hydrocortisone and compared to those who received placebo.
Two large landmark
studies published in the New England
Journal of Medicine
evaluated the possible role of corticosteroids in the
treatment of septic shock; their conclusions, however, were not entirely in
sync.
The role of corticosteroids
in septic shock has always been controversial. Corticosteroids
, which include drugs like hydrocortisone
and fludrocortisone
, reduce inflammation and help the body tide over stressful conditions. Their anti-inflammatory effects could help to counteract the overwhelming inflammatory reaction in patients
with septic shock. On the other hand, given that a septic shock is caused by an
infection, corticosteroids, which reduce immunity, can further worsen the
infection.
‘Two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine have not been able to resolve the issue of whether corticosteroids should or should not be used in septic shock.
’
In the Adjunctive Corticosteroid Treatment in
Critically Ill Patients with Septic Shock (ADRENAL) trial
, 1832 septic
shock patients on mechanical ventilation in the intensive care units (ICU) were
administered hydrocortisone 200 mg per day while another 1826 patients received
placebo for a period of a maximum of 7 days. At the end of 90 days, it were
noted that:
In
the Activated Protein C and Corticosteroids for Human Septic Shock (APROCCHSS)
trial, scientists used two corticosteroids hydrocortisone and fludrocortisone,
or drotrecogin alfa (activated), or a combination of the three drugs or their
placebos in the treatment of septic shock
- Patients on hydrocortisone recovered earlier from the
shock as compared to those who received placebo. They needed mechanical ventilation for a shorter
duration during the initial period and fewer number of patients required a
blood transfusion.
- On the other
hand, the total number of days that the patient required mechanical
ventilation, the death rate at 28 and 90 days, the rate of recurrence of
shock, the number of days alive and out of the ICU, the number of days
alive and out of the hospital, the rate of renal-replacement
therapy/dialysis required following kidney failure, and the incidence of
new-onset bacterial or fungal blood infection were similar between the two
groups.
. During the study
period, drotrecogin alfa (activated) was withdrawn from the market. Therefore,
it was removed from the study and the final analysis compared the combination
of the two steroids to placebo in patients with septic shock. The scientists
found that:
Thus,
the two studies could not provide a clear verdict whether patients with septic
shock should be administered corticosteroids or not
- The two steroid
combination slightly improved the 90-day death rate as compared to
placebo.
- The number of
days that the patient was off vasopressor drugs (drugs to
increase blood pressure) up to day 28, or free from organ-failure was
significantly more in the group that received the corticosteroids as
compared to those who received placebo. The total number of days that the
patients were off the ventilator were similar in the two groups.
- High blood
glucose levels were noted more commonly in the two corticosteroid group as
compared to the placebo group. High blood glucose levels is a
well-established adverse effect of corticosteroids. Other side effects
were similar to the two groups.
. The contrasting
results of the two studies especially with respect to 90-day mortality may be
partly due to the different characteristics of the populations in the two
studies. Till further evidence is available, the role of corticosteroids in
septic shock remains unclear.
About
Septic ShockSeptic shock
is a severe form of blood
infection that causes an overwhelming inflammatory response and reduces the
blood pressure to dangerously low levels. Sepsis can cause the failure of vital
organs including the heart, brain and the kidneys. The symptoms may be due to
the primary infection, due to the inflammatory response of the body, and due to
complications like organ failure, shock, adult respiratory distress syndrome
(ARDS) and disseminated intravascular coagulation (multiple clots formed in the
blood vessels). The treatment is with appropriate intravenous antibiotics, and
other life saving measures like intravenous fluids, nutrition, oxygen and
ventilator support.
