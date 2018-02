Preeclampsia Associated With Increased Risk of Hypertension After pregnancy

Studying the Effect of Preeclampsia on Blood Pressure Values Post-pregnancy

The study team followed up 200 women diagnosed with severe preeclampsia during their pregnancies.

diagnosed with severe preeclampsia during their Severe preeclampsia refers to systolic blood pressure of 160 mmHg or more and/or diastolic blood pressure of 110 mmHg or greater.

or greater. The women were monitored for one year after their pregnancies, which included measuring blood pressure during the day and night out of clinic as well as and taking blood pressure readings in the clinic.

More than 41 percent of the women showed elevated blood pressure in the year after pregnancy.

Interestingly, most of the women (17.5 percent) showed masked hypertension, that is, normal blood pressure readings in the doctor's office, but elevated readings outside of the doctor's office when measured at different times during the course of the day

Sustained hypertension was noted in 14.5 percent of the women; white coat hypertension (9.5 percent), when people have higher blood pressure readings at the doctor's clinic compared to outside the clinic setting (due to anxiety).

Forty-six percent of the women showed insufficient decrease in blood pressure from day time readings and night readings which is considered unhealthy.

Approximately 42.5 percent of women had night-time hypertension, which is associated with increased risk of heart disease, stroke and death

‘Women diagnosed with preeclampsia should have their blood pressure closely monitored after pregnancy as well due to increased risk of post-pregnancy hypertension.’

Possible Limitations of the Study

Revised Guidelines for Diagnosing Hypertension

Preeclampsia In Brief

