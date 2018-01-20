Potential Use of Synthetic Horsepox Virus in Smallpox Vaccines and Cancer Therapy
The
current smallpox vaccine that contains the vaccinia virus is used only in first
responders and military personnel, given the fact that the infection has been
eradicated
.
The side effects of the vaccine include mild reactions like fever, soreness in
the arm, enlarged lymph nodes in the armpit, or more serious reactions like
allergic reaction, serious rash or even inflammation of the brain (encephalitis
)
or heart /pericardium (myocarditis/pericarditis or both) in rare cases. Serious
adverse effects may be particularly noted in immunocompromised individuals,
patients with chronic skin diseases or active skin breaks at the time of the
vaccination.
‘Synthesis of pox viruses can be potentially useful in developing new and safer smallpox vaccines, as well as in the treatment of cancer.’
Scientists
felt that another pox virus, the horsepox virus that does not cause infection
in humans, could be a safer alternative to the vaccinia virus in the smallpox
vaccine.
The horsepox virus appears to have a common ancestry with the modern vaccinia
virus strains, which are used to develop the smallpox vaccine. However, since
the horsepox virus is not easily available, the scientists decided to use
large-scale gene synthesis to produce the virus.
Despite several
challenges, the scientists were able to synthesize the horsepox virus
in
cells infected with Shope fibroma virus (SFV). The replicating
synthetic-chimeric horsepox virus (scHPXV):
These
findings provide evidence that the synthetic virus can be used instead of the
current vaccinia virus in the smallpox vaccine, resulting in a safer yet
effective alternative.
- Produced smaller
plaques and less secondary plaque formation in vitro testing, which indicates the reduced virulence of the
virus
- Was less virulent
in mice as compared to a strain of vaccinia virus used in vaccines
- Provided
protection against infection from the vaccinia virus
Further studies on the horsepox vaccine are
required before it can be confirmed that it will be useful in humans.
The scientists have also
suggested another possible positive implication of their study in a totally
unrelated condition, cancer. Ongoing research has used viruses to boost the
immune system to fight against cancer cells. Thus, a similar approach as used in the current study could be employed
to develop other pox viruses like orthopoxviruses, which could be used in
cancer treatment
. The synthesis of viral DNA in the laboratory can also
help scientists to study some features of the viral genome that have not been
completely understood as yet.
About
Vaccines
Vaccines contain live
attenuated or killed organisms (or sometimes toxins) that stimulate the immune
response and protect the individual against the particular infection. In rare
cases, especially in patients with reduced immunity, live attenuated vaccines
can cause the infection they were meant to protect against.
Reference:
- Noyce RS, Lederman S, Evans DH (2018) Construction of an infectious horsepox virus vaccine from chemically synthesized DNA fragments. PLOS ONE 13(1): e0188453.(https:doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0188453)
