Potential Use of Synthetic Horsepox Virus in Smallpox Vaccines and Cancer Therapy

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Synthetic horsepox virus has been developed, which has the potential to be used in a smallpox vaccine instead of the vaccinia virus

It appears to be a safer alternative to the vaccinia virus

It provided mice protection against vaccinia virus infection. Scientists have synthesized a horsepox virus which could effectively replace the current vaccinia virus in the smallpox vaccine. The study was published in PLOS ONE.

Potential Use of Synthetic Horsepox Virus in Smallpox Vaccines and Cancer Therapy



The current smallpox vaccine that contains the vaccinia virus is used only in first responders and military personnel, given the fact that the infection has been eradicated. The side effects of the vaccine include mild reactions like fever, soreness in the arm, enlarged lymph nodes in the armpit, or more serious reactions like allergic reaction, serious rash or even inflammation of the brain (



‘Synthesis of pox viruses can be potentially useful in developing new and safer smallpox vaccines, as well as in the treatment of cancer.’ Scientists felt that another pox virus, the horsepox virus that does not cause infection in humans, could be a safer alternative to the vaccinia virus in the smallpox vaccine. The horsepox virus appears to have a common ancestry with the modern vaccinia virus strains, which are used to develop the smallpox vaccine. However, since the horsepox virus is not easily available, the scientists decided to use large-scale gene synthesis to produce the virus.



Despite several challenges, the scientists were able to synthesize the horsepox virus in cells infected with Shope fibroma virus (SFV). The replicating synthetic-chimeric horsepox virus (scHPXV):

Produced smaller plaques and less secondary plaque formation in vitro testing, which indicates the reduced virulence of the virus

testing, which indicates the reduced virulence of the virus Was less virulent in mice as compared to a strain of vaccinia virus used in vaccines

Provided protection against infection from the vaccinia virus These findings provide evidence that the synthetic virus can be used instead of the current vaccinia virus in the smallpox vaccine, resulting in a safer yet effective alternative. Further studies on the horsepox vaccine are required before it can be confirmed that it will be useful in humans.



The scientists have also suggested another possible positive implication of their study in a totally unrelated condition, cancer. Ongoing research has used viruses to boost the immune system to fight against cancer cells. Thus, a similar approach as used in the current study could be employed to develop other pox viruses like orthopoxviruses, which could be used in cancer treatment. The synthesis of viral DNA in the laboratory can also help scientists to study some features of the viral genome that have not been completely understood as yet.

About Vaccines Vaccines contain live attenuated or killed organisms (or sometimes toxins) that stimulate the immune response and protect the individual against the particular infection. In rare cases, especially in patients with reduced immunity, live attenuated vaccines can cause the infection they were meant to protect against.



Reference:

Noyce RS, Lederman S, Evans DH (2018) Construction of an infectious horsepox virus vaccine from chemically synthesized DNA fragments. PLOS ONE 13(1): e0188453. (https:doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0188453)

Source: Medindia . The side effects of the vaccine include mild reactions like fever, soreness in the arm, enlarged lymph nodes in the armpit, or more serious reactions like allergic reaction, serious rash or even inflammation of the brain ( encephalitis ) or heart /pericardium (myocarditis/pericarditis or both) in rare cases. Serious adverse effects may be particularly noted in immunocompromised individuals, patients with chronic skin diseases or active skin breaks at the time of the vaccination.The horsepox virus appears to have a common ancestry with the modern vaccinia virus strains, which are used to develop the smallpox vaccine. However, since the horsepox virus is not easily available, the scientists decided to use large-scale gene synthesis to produce the virus.Despite several challenges, the scientists were able to synthesize the horsepox virus in cells infected with Shope fibroma virus (SFV). The replicating synthetic-chimeric horsepox virus (scHPXV):Further studies on the horsepox vaccine are required before it can be confirmed that it will be useful in humans.The scientists have also suggested another possible positive implication of their study in a totally unrelated condition, cancer. Ongoing research has used viruses to boost the immune system to fight against cancer cells.. The synthesis of viral DNA in the laboratory can also help scientists to study some features of the viral genome that have not been completely understood as yet.Vaccines contain live attenuated or killed organisms (or sometimes toxins) that stimulate the immune response and protect the individual against the particular infection. In rare cases, especially in patients with reduced immunity, live attenuated vaccines can cause the infection they were meant to protect against.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: